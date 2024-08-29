Xia awarded 2024 Pauling Medal

Younan Xia, Brock Family Chair and Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar in Nanomedicine at the Georgia Institute of Technology, has been awarded the 2024 Pauling Medal. The award will be presented to Xia at the Pauling Medal Symposium on Oct. 12, to be held in the Linus Pauling Science Center on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis.
Sponsored by the ACS Portland, Puget Sound, and Oregon Local Sections, the award is presented annually in recognition of outstanding achievement in chemistry in the spirit and in honor of Nobel laureate Linus Pauling, who grew up in the Pacific Northwest. The symposium will include a poster session, talks, reception, and a banquet. Visit chemistry.oregonstate.edu/pauling2024 for more information.
