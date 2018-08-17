Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS Meeting News

ACS to honor 2018 Heroes of Chemistry awardees in Boston﻿﻿﻿﻿

Developments have made significant contributions to human health and solar energy﻿

by Linda Wang﻿
August 17, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

Solar panels being installed on a roof.
Credit: DuPont
DuPont’s Solamet coating is used to improve the performance of solar panels, such as these being installed on a roof.

Four teams of industrial chemical scientists from Astrazeneca, DuPont, Pfizer, and Seattle Genetics will be honored with the 2018 Heroes of Chemistry awards on Sunday, Aug. 19, at the ACS national meeting in Boston.

Started in 1996, the Heroes program recognizes industrial chemical scientists whose innovative work has led to the development of commercially successful products, ingrained with chemistry, for the benefit of humankind.

“The Heroes of Chemistry Award honors the researchers who are often the unsung heroes in the lab, as well as the managers who support them,” says Diane Grob Schmidt, chair of the ACS Board Committee on Corporation Associates, which oversees the Heroes of Chemistry program. “These four teams clearly exemplify the characteristics of scientific excellence and sound business management, resulting in products, technologies, and processes that benefit humanity.”

The AstraZeneca team is being honored for its development of TAGRISSO (osimertinib), a targeted drug for patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer. The team consists of Raymond Finlay, Richard Ward, Sam Butterworth, and Michael Waring.

The DuPont team developed Solamet PV17x, a metallization paste that pioneered the use of lead tellurite chemistry for solar energy applications, such as solar panels. The awardees are Kurt Mikeska, Carmine (Charlie) Torardi, Paul VerNooy, Ken Hang, Alan Carroll, and Brian Laughlin.

The Pfizer team is being honored for its development of Inlyta (axitinib) for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma after failure of one prior systemic therapy. The team members include Robert Kania, Mike Varney, Michele McTigue, Steve Bender, Cindy Palmer, John Braganza, Michael R. Collins, Stephan Cripps, Scott Zook, Shu Yu, Jayaram Srirangam, Brian Chekal, Robert Singer, Steve Guinness, and Tony Campeta.

The team at Seattle Genetics developed ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin), which uses the company’s industry-leading antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology and is currently approved for the treatment of multiple CD30-expressing lymphomas. The team members are Peter Senter, Clay Siegall, Brian Toki, Associate Medical Director, Medical Affairs, Seattle Genetics, Svetlana O. Doronina, Brian Mendelsohn, and Timothy D. Bovee.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Celebrating ACS’s Heroes of Chemistry
ACS honors its 2018 Heroes of Chemistry
ACS announces 2017 Heroes of Chemistry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE