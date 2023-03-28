Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS Meeting News

Chemists create chiral molecules using cobalt catalysts and a zap of electricity

Electrochemical C–H activation builds diverse compounds enantioselectively

by Bethany Halford
March 28, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

Reaction scheme shows a C-H activation reaction that generates a spiro compounds enantioselectively.
An electrochemical reaction with a cobalt catalyst and a chiral ligand creates spiro compounds enantioselectively with hydrogen as the only by-product.

Metals like rhodium and palladium are C–H activation aces, but these metals are rare and expensive. For several years, chemists led by Lutz Ackermann at the Georg August University Göttingen have been using abundant, inexpensive cobalt catalysts for C–H activation reactions. The chemists also use electricity to drive the reactions, which means no redox reagents are required and the reactions’ only by-product is hydrogen. These researchers now report they can use this strategy to construct a broad range of molecules enantioselectively.

The chemists used the cobalt-catalyzed electrochemical reaction to prepare myriad molecules that are challenging to make enantioselectively, including spiro compounds (example shown), axially chiral compounds, and compounds with a stereogenic phosphorus atom. The chemists simply vary the cobalt’s chiral ligand depending on the molecule they wanted to make.

Ackermann presented the work at ACS Spring 2023, a meeting of the American Chemical Society, on Monday, during a talk in the Division of Organic Chemistry. It was also recently published in Science (2023, DOI: 10.1126/science.adg2866).

“This is an exciting new development in the growing area of asymmetric electrocatalysis,” said Song Lin, an electrochemistry researcher at Cornell University who was not involved in the work. Because the electrochemical reactions generate hydrogen, Lin said they present “a clean and potentially sustainable source of redox equivalents.”

The transformations could find use for creating drugs or agrochemicals, Ackermann said. But he told C&EN that the work “goes beyond simple molecular synthesis.” It could be used to build a decentralized hydrogen economy. He envisions small chemical synthesis setups, where, for example, a farmer could use a solar panel or a small wind turbine to power an electrochemical synthesis of a crop protection agent on site and simultaneously generate hydrogen that could be used for fuel.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making new molecules by adding carbons one at a time
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
First direct catalytic difluoromethylations from chlorodifluoromethane
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Onward to simpler C–H functionalizations
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE