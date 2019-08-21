Advertisement

ACS Meeting News

Don’t miss our live coverage from #ACSSanDiego

C&EN’s reporters and editors are broadcasting live from the ACS National Meeting to bring a slice of the conference directly to you

by Matt Davenport and Kerri Jansen
August 21, 2019
A collage of screen shots from Facebook Live.
Credit: Facebook/C&EN
C&EN will be continuing its live video coverage of ACS national meeting in San Diego. These scenes are from live events in Orlando last spring.

There’s just no way to catch all of the hot science and cool events at any scientific conference. But C&EN wants to help tame your fear of missing out at the American Chemical Society national meeting in San Diego by sharing exciting talks as they happen, as well as live interviews with some of the meeting’s premiere presenters. Whether or not you’re able to make it to the meeting, you’ll still be able to hear from nanomaterials luminary Paula T. Hammond, connect with chemist and YouTube sensation Sir Martyn Poliakoff, and catch exclusive coverage of this year’s Talented 12. Follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/CENews) now to keep up with our live events and all of our coverage from the national meeting.

The following schedule is current as of Aug. 23, but all times are subject to change, especially during the meeting. Be sure to check our Facebook page for the most up-to-date information. All times are shown for the Pacific time zone.

Saturday, Aug. 24, at 10:30 a.m.

Get a sneak peak behind the ACS Kids Zone just before it opens to the public at San Deigo’s Fleet Science Center. The Kids Zone event runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and features hands-on activities for the whole family to enjoy. Kids can even become junior C&EN reporters and interview scientists through the Science Storytellers program.

Sunday, Aug. 25, at 4:30 p.m.

If you’re like us, you’ve got a million questions for one of chemistry’s best known and most beloved communicators, Martyn Poliakoff. You’ll get a chance to ask some of those questions during a live Q&A between Sir Martyn and C&EN science editor Lauren Wolf. Send us your questions on Facebook and we’ll ask as many as we can.

Sunday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m.

Be the first to meet this year’s Talented 12. We’ll be revealing the 12 early-career scientists that we’ve featured as part of our annual Talented 12 cover story. This distinguished dozen is taking on the central science’s biggest challenges, and we want to be sure you know about them.

Monday, Aug. 26, at 8 a.m.

Paula T. Hammond, the department head of chemical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is a force and a guiding light in the field of therapeutic nanomaterials. She is kicking off this year’s Talented 12 symposium, sharing her advice and wisdom with the next generation of chemists.

Monday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m.

Nanotech Monday continues as we catch up with Daniela Wilson, a systems chemist from Radboud University. We’ll talk about the chemistry behind recent advances in designing and controlling nanomotors, as well as what those discoveries mean for the future of drug delivery.

Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 9:30 a.m.

At the Birch Aquarium, part of the University of California, San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography, staff maintain more than 60 habitats of fish and invertebrates, each with its own unique water chemistry requirements. We are visiting the aquarium to learn what it takes to keep the aquarium’s aquatic residents happy and comfortable.

Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m.

Chemical structure databases like the Cambridge Structural Database have become indispensable tools for chemical research. The CSD recently collected its 1 millionth crystal structure. Heba Abourahma and Ian Bruno will join C&EN to discuss the CSD’s future and insights gained from its decades of structure collecting.

Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 2:15 p.m.

What’s next for the periodic table? That’s what we’re asking Pekka Pyykkö, a researcher in theoretical chemistry at the University of Helsinki. Things could get wild after row 7, and we’re going to try to wrap our heads around the relativistic shenanigans that could shape the table going forward.

Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m.

The lead contamination in Flint, Michigan’s drinking water is no longer making national headlines, but the story is far from over. We’ll talk with Monique Wilhelm, a laboratory manager at the University of Michigan–Flint who experienced first-hand the effects of the contamination on the labs’ water systems. She’ll discuss ongoing efforts to manage the issue and share lessons learned.

Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 12:30 p.m.

Three-dimensional printed molecular models are gaining popularity in chemistry classrooms as a way to help students understand abstract molecular concepts with more detail than traditional ball-and-stick kits. We’ll check out some of those models with the University of California, San Diego’s Jeremy Klosterman and get some tips on using them in educational settings.

Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m.

It’s The Safety Zone . . . live! C&EN’s policy editor, Jyllian Kemsley, joins Brandon Chance, director of environmental health and safety at Southern Methodist University, to highlight safety conversations from the meeting and answer your safety questions.

For even more up-to-the-minute coverage from the ACS National Meeting, be sure to follow C&EN on Twitter and Instagram.

