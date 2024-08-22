Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

ACS Meeting News

‘Elevating Chemistry’ and community at ACS Fall 2024

Over 11,065 chemistry professionals were in Denver for American Chemical Society Fall 2024, which took place Aug. 18–22 with the theme “Elevating Chemistry.”

by Sara Cottle
August 22, 2024
Attendees came from near and far

Four people stand around a global map and point to where they are from on it.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
Four international conference attendees point to where they’re from on a global map during ACS Global Connect at the ACS Member Lounge.
Nearly 1,700 people from 85 countries attended ACS Fall 2024. It included events for those who came from around the globe, like an international welcome reception and ACS Global Connect at the ACS Member Lounge.

Research, tools, and insights were shared

One person listens to another person talk about and point to their research on a poster board.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
Two conference goers discuss research during a poster session.
About 10,000 presentations took place at the fall meeting. Attendees could talk one on one with presenters during poster sessions, pop in and out of oral presentations taking place across the conference, interface with vendors and ACS divisions like CAS and Publications in the exposition hall, or join crowds at the big stage for events such as the plenary lecture or the Kavli Lecture Series.
Jennifer M. Heemstra delivers a presentation against a purple backdrop.
Credit: Courtesy of ACS/EPNAC.com
Jennifer M. Heemstra of Washington University in St. Louis delivers the plenary keynote event, “Cultivating the Culture to Elevate Scientific Discovery.”
Someone is giving a presentation in front of a screen inside of a giant white blow-up pod.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
Attendees listen to a presentation titled “Electrocatalysis for Sustainable Energy and Biomass Conversation: Fundamentals, Applications, and Perspectives” in one of the new ACS ChemPods.

Excellence and innovation were recognized

Thirty-seven new fellows were welcomed at the ACS Fellows Induction ceremony. Members of the Talented 12 class of 2024 were celebrated for their work in making the world a better place. And the ChemLuminary Awards ceremony recognized ACS local sections, ACS divisions, regional meetings, and international chemical sciences chapters.
Judith Giordan speaks from behind a podium. A background banner reads “ACS Awards Fellows.”
Credit: Courtesy of ACS/EPNAC.com
ACS past president Judith Giordan addresses a room full of friends and family of 2024 ACS fellows during their awards ceremony.
Eleven people stand beside one another in suits and dresses. Two of them hold framed copies of C&EN’s “Talented 12” issue.
Credit: Courtesy of ACS/EPNAC.com
Frances Arnold (right), Linus Pauling Professor at the California Institute of Technology and keynote speaker at the Talented 12 symposium, stands with members of the 2024 class of Talented 12.

And most importantly, fun was had

A woman in an ACS volunteer t-shirt holds a magnet down on a blue tray for a young boy who is doing an experiment.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
A child concentrates while an ACS volunteer holds down a magnet at the Imagine Imaging experiment station.
What has become a premeeting tradition, Kids Zone, took place the Saturday before the official start of ACS Fall 2024. Kids participated in hands-on experiments on imaging, photography, and light.
A man stands holding a pickleball paddle and ball preparing to serve.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
Attendees enjoy a break by playing a round of pickleball in the exposition hall.
Conference goers attended happy hours like ACS Connect and networking events like the Women Chemists Committee luncheon, competed in trivia quizzes, enjoyed a special Colorado-themed exposition hall opening, and took breaks by playing games like cornhole and pickleball.
A woman poses alongside a blue bear mascot on the show floor of the convention center. Several other people gather around to take their picture.
Credit: Courtesy of ACS/EPNAC.com
A conference attendee dances with the Colorado blue bear as the Denver Broncos Stampede plays at the official opening of the exposition hall.

 

 

CORRECTION

This article was updated Aug. 26, 2024, because the captions on Jennifer M. Heemstra's and Judith Giordan's images were inverted.

This article was updated on Sept. 4, 2024, to correct the description of the celebration of the Talented 12 class of 2024. Members were celebrated throughout the American Chemical Society Fall 2024 meeting, not at the ChemLuminary Awards ceremony. And the caption for the Talented 12 was updated to note that the photo shows just members of the class of 2024, not the entire class.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

