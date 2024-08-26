Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 26, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 26

The burden of cutting greenhouse gas emissions could diminish Europe’s role as a global chemical leader

Full Article
Volume 102 | Issue 26
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“Being able to just explore an idea is a vital part of how research works ... and should be supported.”

Janet Iwasa, Assistant professor, University of Utah

Greenhouse Gases

Can Europe’s chemical industry survive net zero?

Are fluorinated drugs PFAS?

Proposed regulations in the European Union present an uncertain future for pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals—and motivation to design greener ones

The Animation Lab at the University of Utah brings molecules to life

The collaborative team advances research by creating visualizations of scientific processes

  • Consumer Safety

    Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of airplane air

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning presents a fresh look at the chemical processes that keep the air in airliner cabins ready to breathe.

  • Misconduct

    Senior biochemist made up data in 13 studies

    US Office of Research Integrity report aligns with investigation by the University of Maryland, Baltimore

  • Finance

    Fraudsters dupe chemical maker Orion out of $60 million

    Experts say the breach looks like a business email compromise attack

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Infectious disease

WHO declares mpox a global health emergency

Here’s what you need to know about the infectious disease

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Playful primates break up fights, spin in circles, and bend branches for acrobatics

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT