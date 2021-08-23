Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS Meeting News

Molecules work as quantum bits

Tunable structures could function as sensors or as logic bits in quantum computing

by Neil Savage, special to C&EN
August 23, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

Structure of a molecule with a chromium atom at the center surrounded by carbon atoms and showing the spin of the chromium atom.
Credit: Science
A chromium atom (purple) forms the core of a hydrocarbon molecule and has a detectable electronic spin (red arrow). Attaching methyl groups at select locations alters the properties of the molecule. Carbon atoms are gray; hydrogen atoms are omitted for clarity.

Quantum bits, or qubits, made from organometallic molecules could create tunable, highly sensitive sensors and maybe one day function as logic circuits in quantum computers, says Danna E. Freedman, a chemist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who presented the work Monday in a Division of Physical Chemistry session at ACS Fall 2021.

Freedman, molecular engineer David D. Awschalom of the University of Chicago, and their colleagues built their molecule with a chromium atom linked to four hydrocarbon rings (Science, 2020, 10.1126/science.abb9352).

At a quantum level, the chromium atom, like everything else, has a property called spin, which can be imagined as a magnet with its north pole pointing up, down, or anywhere in between. Its spin state can be used as the 1s and 0s of computing, but because of its quantum nature the states can have more than one value at a time, leading to much higher performance computing than is possible with existing machines.

When the researchers shine a laser light through the qubit, the molecule emits infrared photoluminescence with brightness determined by the spin. The team can set the initial spin state by applying microwaves; changes in spin are measured by changes in the light output.

In addition to applications in quantum computing, the molecules could detect the action potential of a neuron or temperature changes related to cell reproduction, Freedman says, since both properties can affect the chromium atom’s spin. This molecular approach provides better control over the placement and orientation of the qubit than do alternatives made of semiconductors or diamonds with defects engineered in, Freedman says. The molecules’ properties can also be tuned by attaching or rearranging methyl groups on the molecule; coupling two molecules that emit at different wavelengths could allow the team to detect two analytes at once. “You can control, design, and predict these systems. And that is beautiful,” she says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Supersensitive crystal may help find dark matter
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Atom-sized bits debut in simple circuits
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scanning probe method measures vibrations between a pair of molecules
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE