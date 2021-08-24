Advertisement

ACS Meeting News

Natto, a fermented soy dish, controls blood glucose

Stickier natto tended to have higher levels of γ-PGA

by Emily Harwitz
August 24, 2021
Chopsticks picking up natto, which is very stringy.
Credit: Shutterstock
Natto's stringiness and health benefits are both courtesy of γ-PGA produced by Bacillus subtilis.

When natto is stirred, the soybeans give off a pungent aroma, and fine, sticky strands stretch from the container. Natto is a popular traditional Japanese food known for being nutritious. It’s made by fermenting soybeans with Bacillus subtilis. The bacteria feast on the beans, producing the γ-polyglutamic acid (γ-PGA) that gives natto its gooey, stringy texture. According to research presented by Masuko Kobori, a nutrition researcher at Japan's National Agriculture and Food Research Organization, during a talk in the Division of Agriculture and Food Science on Sunday at the American Chemical Society Fall 2021 meeting, γ-PGA also has health benefits, suppressing blood glucose and insulin levels after a meal.

Structure of gamma-polyglutamic acid (γ-PGA).

The researchers measured the γ-PGA levels in various preparations of natto. Stickier natto tended to have higher levels of γ-PGA. Kobori’s team recruited a group of nondiabetic men and women who showed above-average blood glucose levels after eating a bowl of rice. They fed subjects a series of meals consisting of one bowl of white rice plus natto with a high γ-PGA level and one bowl with low γ-PGA natto, then monitored their responses after each meal.

Two hours after eating, subjects who had eaten high γ-PGA natto had significantly lower levels of both glucose and insulin than after they ate the low γ-PGA natto bowl. And even after the low γ-PGA meals, subjects had lower levels of blood glucose and insulin than when they’d eaten a bowl of plain rice (Nutrients 2020, DOI: 10.3390/nu12082374).

Perhaps this health benefit may convince newcomers to give natto a try, Kobori said. Now the researchers hope to study the long-term health impacts of a diet that includes high γ-PGA natto.

CORRECTION

This story was updated on Sept. 1, 2021, to correct Masuko Kobori's affiliation. She is with Japan's National Agriculture and Food Research Organization, not the University of Tsukuba.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

