ACS Meeting News

Scenes from the ACS Fall 2024 hybrid meeting in Denver

by Sara Cottle
August 18, 2024
The American Chemical Society Fall 2024 meeting will officially kick off on Sunday, Aug. 18, in Denver with the theme “Elevating Chemistry.” This meeting is a hybrid meeting, offering programming in person, virtually, and as a combination of both. Professionals, students, and many others in the chemistry community will spend 5 days connecting with each other through networking events, lectures, and presentations, all while learning about the latest in research, tools, and services.

This page will be updated each day of the conference, starting with the premeeting welcome events featuring ACS Kids Zone activities on Saturday and going through Wednesday evening.

 

CORRECTION:

This article was updated on Aug. 21, 2024, to correct the caption for the group photo on day 3. The photo shows members of the 2024 CAS Future Leaders cohort, not members of the 2024 Talented 12.

 

