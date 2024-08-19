Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 19, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 25

It’s harder than ever to found a chemistry start-up, but young scientists are still taking on the challenge

Cover image:Sudharsan Dwaraknath, Andrew Wang, and Laura Stoy (left to right) all founded companies based on technologies they worked on during a PhD or postdoc. Now, they’re building the skills needed to lead the companies and commercialize their technologies.

Full Article
Volume 102 | Issue 25
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“There’s so much you have to unlearn.”

Ray Weitekamp, CEO, polySpectra

Start-ups

The rocky path from PhD to CEO

Will single-molecule protein sequencing be the next generation of proteomics?

Start-ups have technical challenges to overcome before they can find their place in the market

India seeks a seat at the drug services table

Manufacturers want to replace China as the next destination for making custom pharmaceutical ingredients

  • Computational Chemistry

    Can chemical AI help solve the fentanyl crisis?

    The technology might thwart illicit production—or it could provide bad actors with untraceable, scalable routes of the synthetic opioid

  • Opinion

    Illicit fentanyl: Still the perfect storm in science

    Scientists can help reduce deaths by educating people about the drug’s extreme dangers

  • Biochemistry

    Researchers link taurine metabolic enzyme to mouse weight

    The hydrolase may become a drug target for metabolic syndrome

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Biochemistry

Researchers link taurine metabolic enzyme to mouse weight

The hydrolase maye becomedrug target for metabolic syndrome

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Perfunctory pigs and pups with personality

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT