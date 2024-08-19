Quote of the Week

August 19, 2024 Cover
Volume 102, Issue 25
It’s harder than ever to found a chemistry start-up, but young scientists are still taking on the challenge
Cover image:Sudharsan Dwaraknath, Andrew Wang, and Laura Stoy (left to right) all founded companies based on technologies they worked on during a PhD or postdoc. Now, they’re building the skills needed to lead the companies and commercialize their technologies.
Start-ups have technical challenges to overcome before they can find their place in the market
Manufacturers want to replace China as the next destination for making custom pharmaceutical ingredients
The technology might thwart illicit production—or it could provide bad actors with untraceable, scalable routes of the synthetic opioid
Scientists can help reduce deaths by educating people about the drug’s extreme dangers
The hydrolase may become a drug target for metabolic syndrome
