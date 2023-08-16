Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS Meeting News

A sticky, stretchy semiconductor for bioelectronics

New material could improve electrophysiology

by Laurel Oldach
August 16, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

A pair of tweezers pulls on one end of a small, transparent device that resembles a piece of tape with electrode embedded. The other end is stuck to an isolated pig heart.
Credit: John Zich/Pritzker Molecular Engineering/University of Chicago
A device made with the new polymer can stick to the wet, curvilinear surface of a tissue without staples or stitches.

Biological tissues rely on electrical or ionic signals for many functions—but because tissues are irregularly shaped, wet, and constantly in motion, those signals can be difficult to monitor. Researchers have developed materials that can adhere to tissue, but combining that adhesion with semiconducting remains a challenge. In a paper published in Science and a presentation on Monday at the ACS Fall 2023 meeting, researchers at the University of Chicago and Argonne National Laboratory reported a new tissue-adhesive semiconductor material that can combine these properties to measure signals like the ones that power brain and muscle activity (2023, DOI: 10.1126/science.adg8758).

Designers led by Sihong Wang, an engineer at the University of Chicago, had previously developed a stretchy, semiconductive polymer (Science 2017, DOI: 10.1126/science.aah4496). In the current work, the authors blended it with a polymer based on other bioadhesives that combines carboxylic acid and N-hydroxysuccinimide (NHS) functional groups. The carboxylic acid moieties temporarily dry the tissue surface and form electrostatic interactions with it; removing the water enables the NHS to form covalent bonds with primary amines in proteins on the surface of tissues. The two polymers form together, in what’s known as a double-network architecture.

“The double-network system the authors used was a brilliant choice,” Yuhan Lee of Harvard University, who was not involved in the study, wrote in an email. He added that the material “mixes the adhesive and semi-conductor properties down to the molecular level.”

The resulting material can remain stuck even through a gentle pull, and can be stretched and abraded without losing performance. When implanted into an animal, they found, it causes less scar tissue formation than other semiconductor materials. The researchers used the material to build a sensor that only has to be gently pressed into place to record electrical activity from the heart or skeletal muscles in live animals without sliding out of position. According to Wang, this is the first time anyone has combined bioadhesion and semiconducting properties successfully.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Stretchy, conductive electrodes that can keep up with an octopus
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Triboelectric device bypasses injured nerves to restore sense of touch
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sewing hydrogels together to make them stick
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE