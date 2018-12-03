AAAS names 2018 Fellows

The American Association for the Advancement of Science has named its 2018 fellows, elected for their extraordinary achievements in advancing science. Of the 416 new fellows this year, 47 were in the AAAS Chemistry Section. Each fellow receives a certificate and a rosette pin.
The elected fellows in the chemistry section are:
Thomas E. Albrecht-Schmitt, Florida State University
Matthew John Allen, Wayne State University
Kara L. Bren, University of Rochester
Phillip Franklin Britt, Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Donna A. Chen, University of South Carolina
Peng Chen, Cornell University
Zhan Chen, University of Michigan
Wonhwa Cho, University of Illinois at Chicago
Robert E. Continetti, University of California, San Diego
Marcetta Y. Darensbourg, Texas A&M University
Olafs Daugulis, University of Houston
Xiangfeng Duan, University of California, Los Angeles
Fillmore Freeman, University of California, Irvine
Teresa Fryberger, National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine (Retired)
Neil K. Garg, University of California, Los Angeles
David S. Gottfried, Georgia Institute of Technology
John H. Griffin, Numerate, Inc.
Robert (Barney) Grubbs, Stony Brook University
Marina G. Guenza, University of Oregon
Wayne Charles Guida, University of South Florida
P. Shiv Halasyamani, University of Houston
Trevor W. Hayton, University of California, Santa Barbara
Stefan W. Hell, Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry/Max Planck Institute for Medical Research
William H. Hersh, Queens College of the City University of New York
Stephan Irle, Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Jeffrey Scott Johnson, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Dimitris Katsoulis, Dow Chemical Company
Sung-Hou Kim, University of California, Berkeley
Aravinda (Arvind) M. Kini, U.S. Department of Energy (Retired)
Carlito B. Lebrilla, University of California, Davis
Zhiqun Lin, Georgia Institute of Technology
Todd B. Marder, University of Würzburg
Heather D. Maynard, University of California, Los Angeles
Shelley D. Minteer, University of Utah
Bruce A. Moyer, Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Luciano Mueller, Bristol-Myers Squibb
Janet Elizabeth Nelson, University of Idaho
Paula J. Olsiewski, Alfred P. Sloan Foundation
Thalappil Pradeep, Indian Institute of Technology Madras
Glenn D. Prestwich, University of Utah, College of Pharmacy
Ursula Roethlisberger, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Institute of Chemical Sciences and Engineering
Stewart W. Schneller, Auburn University
Ram Seshadri, University of California, Santa Barbara
Page O. Stoutland, Nuclear Threat Initiative
Mas Subramanian, Oregon State University
John T. Vaughey, Argonne National Laboratory
Javier Vela, Iowa State University
