Elections

AAAS names 2018 Fellows

Chemistry Section elects 47 researchers who have made extraordinary achievements in science

by Linda Wang
December 3, 2018
A rosette pin.
Credit: AAAS
AAAS rosette pin.

The American Association for the Advancement of Science has named its 2018 fellows, elected for their extraordinary achievements in advancing science. Of the 416 new fellows this year, 47 were in the AAAS Chemistry Section. Each fellow receives a certificate and a rosette pin.

The elected fellows in the chemistry section are:

Thomas E. Albrecht-Schmitt, Florida State University

Matthew John Allen, Wayne State University

Kara L. Bren, University of Rochester

Phillip Franklin Britt, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Donna A. Chen, University of South Carolina

Peng Chen, Cornell University

Zhan Chen, University of Michigan

Wonhwa Cho, University of Illinois at Chicago

Robert E. Continetti, University of California, San Diego

Marcetta Y. Darensbourg, Texas A&M University

Olafs Daugulis, University of Houston

Xiangfeng Duan, University of California, Los Angeles

Fillmore Freeman, University of California, Irvine

Teresa Fryberger, National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine (Retired)

Neil K. Garg, University of California, Los Angeles

David S. Gottfried, Georgia Institute of Technology

John H. Griffin, Numerate, Inc.

Robert (Barney) Grubbs, Stony Brook University

Marina G. Guenza, University of Oregon

Wayne Charles Guida, University of South Florida

P. Shiv Halasyamani, University of Houston

Trevor W. Hayton, University of California, Santa Barbara

Stefan W. Hell, Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry/Max Planck Institute for Medical Research

William H. Hersh, Queens College of the City University of New York

Stephan Irle, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Jeffrey Scott Johnson, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Dimitris Katsoulis, Dow Chemical Company

Sung-Hou Kim, University of California, Berkeley

Aravinda (Arvind) M. Kini, U.S. Department of Energy (Retired)

Carlito B. Lebrilla, University of California, Davis

Zhiqun Lin, Georgia Institute of Technology

Todd B. Marder, University of Würzburg

Heather D. Maynard, University of California, Los Angeles

Shelley D. Minteer, University of Utah

Bruce A. Moyer, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Luciano Mueller, Bristol-Myers Squibb

Janet Elizabeth Nelson, University of Idaho

Paula J. Olsiewski, Alfred P. Sloan Foundation

Thalappil Pradeep, Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Glenn D. Prestwich, University of Utah, College of Pharmacy

Ursula Roethlisberger, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Institute of Chemical Sciences and Engineering

Stewart W. Schneller, Auburn University

Ram Seshadri, University of California, Santa Barbara

Page O. Stoutland, Nuclear Threat Initiative

Mas Subramanian, Oregon State University

John T. Vaughey, Argonne National Laboratory

Javier Vela, Iowa State University

