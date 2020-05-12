ACS announces its 2020 fall election slate

The American Chemical Society has announced the slate of candidates for this fall’s election. The winners will serve on the ACS Board of Directors from 2021 through 2023.
The two candidates for 2021 president-elect are Mary K. Carroll, Dwane W. Crichton Professor of Chemistry at Union College, and Angela K. Wilson, associate dean for strategic initiatives in the College of Natural Sciences at Michigan State University. The winner will serve a 3 year term on the board as a member of the presidential succession.
The candidates for District III director are Teri Quinn Gray, global integration leader at DuPont Transportation & Industrial, and Lynne P. Greenblatt, retired from Phare View Concepts.
The candidates for director of District VI are Janet L. Bryant, retired from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory; Paul W. Jagodzinski, dean of the College of Engineering, Forestry, and Natural Sciences at Northern Arizona University; and Jeanette M. Van Emon, retired from the US Environmental Protection Agency.
Four candidates are vying for two director-at-large openings: Dawn A. Brooks, global development leader at Eli Lilly & Co.; Wayne E. Jones, Jr., provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of New Hampshire; Kristin M. Omberg, technical group manager at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory; and Carolyn Ribes, a business analytical leader at Dow Chemical.
