Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Elections

ACS sets its fall election ballot﻿

Two chemistry professors run for 2019 president-elect

by Linda wang﻿
April 19, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

The American Chemical Society has announced the slate of candidates for this fall’s election. The winners will serve on the ACS Board of Directors from 2019 through 2021.

Photo of Luis A. Echegoyen.
Credit: Courtesy of Luis A. Echegoyen
Luis A. Echegoyen
Thomas Gilbert.
Credit: Courtesy of Thomas Gilbert
Thomas Gilbert.

The two candidates for 2019 president-elect are Luis A. Echegoyen, Robert A. Welch Professor of Chemistry at the University of Texas at El Paso; and Thomas R. Gilbert, professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Northeastern University, in Boston. The winner will serve a three-year term on the board as a member of the presidential succession.

The candidates for District I director are Katherine L. Lee, associate research fellow in Inflammation and Immunology Medicinal Chemistry at Pfizer in Cambridge, Mass.; and Laura E. Pence, professor of chemistry at the University of Hartford, in Connecticut.

The candidates for director of District V are John E. Adams, Curators’ Distinguished Teaching Professor Emeritus at the University of Missouri, in Columbia; and Joseph A. Heppert, vice president for research at Texas Tech University, in Lubbock.

Four candidates are vying for two director-at-large openings: Frank D. Blum, Harrison I. Bartlett Chair and Regents’ Professor of Chemistry at Oklahoma State University, in Stillwater; Lee H. Latimer, a consultant in drug development at LHLatimer Consulting, in Oakland, Calif.; Ingrid Montes, assistant dean of graduate studies and research at the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras; and Angela W. Peters, vice provost for academic programs and professor of chemistry at Claflin University, in Orangeburg, S.C.

Candidate statements will run in the Sept. 10 issue of C&EN. ACS members will have the option of voting for president-elect and other members of the Board of Directors via the internet, or they can opt in to receive a paper ballot, which will be distributed at the end of September. Results will be announced in late October.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS announces fall 2022 election slate
Candidates’ election statements and backgrounds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS announces its fall election ballot

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE