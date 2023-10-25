Advertisement

Elections

American Chemical Society fall 2023 election results

by Sara Cottle
October 25, 2023
The American Chemical Society fall 2023 election results are based on balloting that took place between midnight (CDT) on Sept. 24–25 and noon (CDT) on Oct. 20 among eligible voting ACS members. ACS publishes C&EN.

2024 President-Elect
Dorothy J. Phillips

District III Director, 2024–26
Bonnie (Helen A.) Lawlor

District VI Director, 2024–26
Jeanette M. Van Emon

Director-At-Large, 2024–26
Wayne E. Jones Jr.
Carolyn Ribes

Petition to add international representation

A petition to add international representation to the ACS Board of Directors was approved by the ACS Council and ACS Board and was ratified by the ACS membership. The board will add a new international district director as a voting member while eliminating one director-at-large position. The first international district director, who will serve on the board for the 2025–27 term, will be selected in the ACS election that opens in September 2024. You can nominate a candidate by submitting a form at nominations.acs.org/form/entry.asp.

A more in-depth story on the election results will be published in a later issue of C&EN.

