Elections

Angela K. Wilson is 2021 ACS president-elect

Michigan State University chemistry professor will focus on increasing chemistry advocacy, communication with the public, and diversity and inclusion

by Linda Wang
October 28, 2020
Photo of Angela K. Wilson.
Credit: Harley J. Seeley
Angela K. Wilson

Angela K. Wilson, John A. Hannah Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at Michigan State University, has been elected the 2021 American Chemical Society president-elect by members of ACS. Wilson will serve as president of the society in 2022 and immediate past president in 2023; she will also serve on the board of directors from 2021 through 2023.

With 9,131 votes, Wilson won the president-elect race against Mary K. Carroll, Dwane W. Crichton Professor of Chemistry at Union College, who received 5,935 votes. ACS, which publishes C&EN, also elected or reelected four other board directors.

“I am so honored, and I’m really excited,” Wilson says. “I really look forward to the next three years, working to make the ACS experience even better for all the members.”

During her presidential year, Wilson plans to focus on chemistry advocacy, communicating with the public, increasing diversity and inclusion, and strengthening opportunities for the current and future chemistry workforce. She plans to spend next year as president-elect going on an “extreme virtual tour,” where she will listen to and get feedback from local sections, divisions, and international chapters around the world. “I look forward to engaging with ACS members, and getting to know more about what ACS members, local sections, divisions, and chapters need and want for our society,” Wilson says.

Photo of Teri Quinn Gray.
Credit: Courtesy of Teri Quinn Gray
Teri Quinn Gray
Photo of Paul W. Jagodzinski .
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Paul W. Jagodzinski

In other election news, Teri Quinn Gray, global integration leader at DuPont Transportation & Industrial, was reelected director of District III, defeating Lynne P. Greenblatt, who is retired from Phare View Concepts.

Paul W. Jagodzinski, professor of chemistry at Northern Arizona University, was reelected director of District VI, defeating Janet L. Bryant, who is retired from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, and Jeanette M. Van Emon, who is retired from the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Photo of Carolyn Ribes.
Credit: Courtesy of Carolyn Ribes
Carolyn Ribes
Wayne E. Jones Jr.
Credit: Portrait Simple Studio
Wayne E. Jones Jr.

Wayne E. Jones Jr., provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of New Hampshire, was reelected director-at-large. Carolyn Ribes, a business analytical leader at Dow Chemical, was also elected director-at-large. They defeated Dawn A. Brooks, global development leader at Eli Lilly and Company, and Kristin M. Omberg, technical group manager at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

A total of 15,066 valid votes were cast for president-elect. Voter participation was nearly 11% of all eligible voters.

Results
Image of a table with the ACS's fall election results
Voting breakdown for fall 2020 ACS elections
a The results of the first preference vote totals are shown in the first round column. No candidate attained a majority. Following the procedures approved by Council, the candidate with the fewest first- preference votes is eliminated from further consideration; the second-preference votes of the eliminated candidate are redistributed to the remaining unelected candidates. The process is repeated until the number of elected candidates equals the number of positions available.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

