For District III director: Lynne P. Greenblatt

Credit: Courtesy of Lynne P. Greenblatt

Princeton Section. Phare View Concepts Incorporated, Canada (retired).

Academic record: Rutgers University, BA Chemistry, 1973.

Honors: ACS Fellow, 2011.

Professional positions (for past 10 years): Phare View Concepts Incorporated, principal, 2010–18 (retired); Pfizer, principal research scientist 2010 (retired); Wyeth Research, principal research scientist, 1984–2010.

Service in ACS National Offices: International Activities Committee, 2019–21, committee associate, 2017–18; Council Policy Committee, 2015–16, bylaw councilor, 2016, (voting), 2015–16, (nonvoting), 2010; Committee on Economic and Professional Affairs, 2005–10, chair, 2010, committee associate, 2004; Committee on Chemistry and Public Affairs, committee associate, 2011–14; Board of Trustees, Group Insurance Plans for ACS Members, 2013–21.

Service in ACS Offices: ACS Fellows Oversight Committee, 2018–20, chair; ACS Leadership Advisory Board, 2013–19. Professional Relations Division: councilor, 2013–15, Member-at-Large 2007–10, International Chemists subdivision chair, 2018–19; Princeton Section: councilor, 2003–11.

Member: Member of ACS since 1991. ACS Division of Professional Relations.

Related Activities: ACS career consultant, 2011–; facilitator, ACS Career Workshops, 2012–; facilitator, ACS Leadership Course “Leading Change,” 2007–.

Greenblatt’s statement

These are difficult times. The world is undergoing rapid changes, moving into uncharted territory. ACS has an unprecedented opportunity to help lead the way to the new normal. As a director, I will bring to the table almost 40 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, nearly 30 years of experience in ACS governance, an open mind, passion, and a proven track record of working on behalf of all our members to achieve ACS’s Strategic Goals.

Who am I? A retired medicinal chemist with 37 years in the pharmaceutical industry, spanning quality assurance, bulk API manufacturing and 20+ years in discovery research. Following retirement, I spent 8 years as a software consultant and business owner.

My personal journey with ACS started in the early 1990s at the grassroots level, serving as newsletter editor for the Princeton Section. I have since actively served at all levels, including ACS Council, national and other committees, divisions, and various boards. Over the past 3 decades, I have seen many changes, worked with hundreds of amazing volunteers and staff, and I continue to learn about our huge organization.

What are the challenges? As we now deal with crises on multiple fronts—public health, the economy, racial tensions—never have ACS Core Values been more relevant and important: Passion for Chemistry and the Global Enterprise; Focus on Members; Professionalism, Safety, and Ethics; and Diversity, Inclusion and Respect.

What can we do? We are an indispensable source of chemistry-related information that leads to science-based solutions. We are at the forefront of excellence and innovation in chemistry-related education, from K–12 to postgraduate levels. Our expertise will help design new methods, classrooms, and laboratories during and after the pandemic. Now, more than ever, we can improve our public face and showcase the role of chemistry and its practitioners in solving the health and economic challenges we face.

As a volunteer-driven society, our members are the core of our success. The ACS Strategic Goal 2 is to “Empower Members and Member Communities—Provide access to opportunities, resources, skills training, and networks to empower our members and member communities to thrive in the global economy.” Much of my volunteer service in ACS has focused on exploring and delivering member value. Our member demographics are in constant flux. Student membership is up. We have 24 International Chemical Sciences Chapters, each representing a country with unique culture, customs, and values. Our domestic membership, particularly in the industry sector, is declining. In the post-COVID-19 world, who knows what the new demographics will be? How can we continue to attract and retain members from all sectors and demographics and better communicate our value proposition to those whose perceptions and definition of value may differ? How do we engage our members so that their experience is a two-way street that encourages them to volunteer and give back to the community?

There are many more questions than answers, and a thousand different roles ACS can play in shaping the future. The challenge will be in harnessing our resources, setting priorities, and focusing on the roles we do best.

What will I do if elected? As District III Director, I will work tirelessly with the other members of the Board of Directors and ACS staff to advance the society’s strategic goals. The world is changing, and with it will come changes in our priorities, goals, and strategies. Leadership needs to respond quickly to new situations, changes, and demands in order to retain our position as a premier scientific society. I will capitalize on my experience as a change agent in industry and in ACS governance to facilitate this process.

One priority that will not change is the demand for more science literacy. Top-quality science education must be accessible across all zip codes. We need to enable and inspire young people to enter the STEM arena and create a diverse pipeline of talented scientists to innovate, produce, inform, and meet the world’s challenges.

Members are the engine that drives our success. In order to attract and retain members from all sectors, our portfolio of member benefits, programs, products, and services must be kept current, relevant, and effective for all members. I will continue my role for the past 20+ years as an advocate for member value. Most importantly, I will listen to your ideas, suggestions, and concerns and work for you, the members, as your voice in society leadership.