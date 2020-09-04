Advertisement

Elections

For District III director: Teri Quinn Gray

by Teri Quinn Gray
September 4, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 34
This is a photo of Teri Quinn Gray.
Credit: Courtesy of Teri Quinn Gray
Teri Quinn Gray

Delaware Section. DuPont Transportation & Industrial, Wilmington, Delaware.

Academic record: Jackson State University, BS (ACS Certified Chemistry), 1987; University of Maryland, College Park, PhD, analytical chemistry, 1994; National Research Council, postdoctoral research associate, National Institute of Standards and Technology, 1995–97.

Honors: Order of the First State, Delaware, 2017; Strong, Smart, and Bold Award, Girls Inc. of Delaware, 2014; Willoughby Award for STEM Advocacy, Junior Achievement of Delaware, 2014; Woman of Achievement, Women of Color Research Sciences and Technology, Career Communications Group, Inc., 2003; Women in Science and Engineering Honoree, National Academies of Science and Engineering, 1994.

Professional positions (for past 10 years): DuPont Transportation & Industrial, Global R&D operations leader, 2018–; DowDuPont Materials Company, global technology integration leader, 2017–18; DuPont Performance Materials, regional technology manager, 2015–17; DuPont Crop Protection, new product commercialization manager and Six Sigma Black Belt, 2010–14; DuPont Crop Protection, global analytical manager, 2004–10.

Service in ACS national offices: Board of Directors, director, District III, 2018–20; councilor ex officio, 2018–20; Committee on Public Affairs & Public Relations, 2018–20; Society Committee on Education, associate, 2018–20; Corporation Associates, liaison, 2018–20; Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board, chair, 2011–16, consultant, 2017; Joint Board CPC Task Force on Governance Design, 2016–19; Collaborative on Reimagining a Diverse Membership, 2016; Joint Subcommittee on Diversity, chair, 2010–11; Committee on Women Chemists, 2001–13.

Member: Member of ACS since 1989. National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers. ACS Divisions: American Association of Chemistry Teachers; Analytical Chemistry; Professional Relations.

Related activities: Young Leaders Track, ACS Leadership Institute, invited speaker, 2014–18, 2020; Zip Code Wilmington, director, 2018–; Community Education Building, director, 2018–; Delaware Foundation for Science and Mathematics Education, 2010–; Delaware STEM Council, cochair, 2012–; Delaware State Board of Education, president, 2009–17; Delaware Campaign for Grade Level Reading, cochair, 2017–18; Jobs for Delaware Graduates, Advisory Council, 2014–17; University of Delaware Board of Trustees, 2009–17; US Education Delivery Institute, Board of Directors, 2012–16; Committee of Distinguished Advisors, Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry, University of Maryland, 2011–13; RISE External Advisory Committee, Jackson State University, 2004–06; Special Emphasis Review Panel, Chemistry and Biophysics SBIR/STTR, National Institutes of Health, 2002–05; Citizen Science Experiment Working Group, H. John Heinz III Center for Science, Economics, and the Environment, 2004; Meyerhoff Scholarship Program, University of Maryland, Baltimore County, mentor, 1997–2003.

Gray’s statement

Relationship, relevance, reach

Newfangled view, bold commitment

Well, I must say that the past 2.5 years as District III Director have been more than I ever imagined. From extensive fiduciary responsibilities to statutory requisites and a few time-honored traditions, directorship with the American Chemical Society is multifarious and demanding work. A scope and scale that one can only understand or prepare for by living it day-to-day. I’ve garnered a newfangled appreciation for the complexities of ACS and how things get done. Behind and within the many ACS programs, products, and services are unique relationships that lend to the society’s far-reaching influence on nearly every aspect of the chemical enterprise.

As a member of the Committee on Public Affairs and Public Relations, I participated with the ACS Legislative Summits on Capitol Hill to advocate for congressional actions to advance the chemical sciences. ACS relationships with the Chemistry Caucus and other legislators led to bipartisan support for the Hidden Figures Congressional Gold Medal Act. Substantive dialogue also ensued around the Combating Sexual Harassment in Science Act, reauthorization of the Higher Education Act, and the Sustainable Chemistry Research and Development Act of 2019.

Milestone celebrations for local sections were a real treat for me—125 years for the Chemical Society of Washington, 100 years for the Lehigh Valley Local Section, and 100 years for the Midland Local Section—with programming that highlights technical accomplishments, promotes business collaborations, and celebrates educators and students. The work within local sections is a testament to how ACS and chemistry are relevant long-term in the communities where we live and work.

The newly launched ACS Bridge Project is designed to eliminate the participation gap for underrepresented minorities pursuing graduate degrees in chemical fields. As an advisory board member for the Bridge Project and a liaison to the Society Committee on Education, I’m proud to see ACS embrace an inclusive excellence model centered on creating an environment to unleash a student’s potential and strengthening the overall talent pool for the chemical sciences.

I’m also excited about partnering with Corporation Associates as the Board of Directors liaison since 2019. Although our official time together has been short, I see untapped opportunities to celebrate industry contributions and catalyze innovation, particularly by bringing small, medium, and large companies together in ways never before seen within ACS.

Lastly, we must reflect on our current reality where the COVID-19 pandemic has collided with a social awakening worldwide around racial injustice. This collision was brought on by the killing of George Floyd in late May 2020. It’s hard to unsee what we now see. Yet, the largest scientific organization in the world (that’s us, ACS!) has begun to step up with eyes wide open. We’re potentially on a game-changing journey for the chemical enterprise from launching the first virtual scientific meeting for nearly 10,000 participants to transformative conversations on race relations in board rooms. We must stay the course for the long term.

These examples are a mere snapshot of the great things happening across ACS, by way of its more than 150,000 members and staff worldwide. The current social and geopolitical climate compels us to act with a collective sense of urgency for the viability of all participants in the chemical enterprise. Relationship, relevance, and reach are steadfast levers for harnessing ACS’s full power to that end.

I would be honored to serve another term as District III Director and continue with you on this vital work of the Society. I’m inspired by a renewed, bolder commitment to mobilize ACS’s power for more people in different places and ensure the sustainability of the chemical profession. Visit www.teriquinngray.com to get more info and a sincere thanks for your vote!

