For District VI director: Janet L. Bryant

Credit: Courtesy of Janet L. Bryant

Richland Section. Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), Richland, Washington (retired).

Academic record: Elmhurst University, BS with honor, chemistry, 1980; Foster School of Business, University of Washington, MBA, organizational development and behavior, 1987.

Honors: ACS Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, 2020; E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, 2014; ACS Richland Section Chemist of the Year, 2013; ACS Fellow, 2011; US DOE National Award for Pollution Prevention Outreach, 2000; Battelle Key Contributor Award, 1999, 1997; Battelle-PNNL Woman of Achievement, 1995; Federal Lab Consortium Award for Excellence in Technology Transfer, 1993; Phi Kappa Phi, Scholarship Honorary, 1978; Omicron Delta Kappa, Leadership Honorary, 1978.

Professional positions (for past 10 years): PNNL, Battelle, senior S&T specialist V, Earth & Biological Sciences, 2016–19 (retired); scientist/engineer IV, 2000–15; scientist/engineer I - III, 1980–2000.

Service in ACS national offices: Committee on Divisional Activities, 2017–20; Committee on Committees, 2011–16; Women Chemists Committee, 2002–10, committee associate, 1999–2001, chair, 2010, Program and Communications Subcommittee, chair, 2003–09, secretary, 1999–2001, newsletter editor, 2001–3.

Service in ACS offices: Division of Business Development & Management: councilor, 2009–20, alternate councilor, 2004–06, chair, 2008, chair-elect, 2007, immediate past chair 2009, program chair, 2005–06, Program Committee, 2010–20. Richland Section: chair, 2003, chair-elect, 2002, Executive Committee, 2004–20. Northwest Region Board of Directors: representative, 2008–19; chair, 2016–9, Awards Committee chair, 2008–16: Northwest Regional Meeting: operations manager 2018, Organizing Committee 2016–18; Multidisciplinary Program Planning Group (MPPG): member-at-large 2019–21, cochair, Fall 2020 for Chemistry from Bench to Market.

Member: Member of ACS since 1996. ACS Divisions: Division of Business Development and Management; Chemical Education; Industrial and Engineering Chemistry; Nuclear Chemistry; Professional Relations; Small Chemical Businesses.

Related activities: American Association for the Advancement of Science; Association for Women in Science; Alpha Phi; International Council on Systems Engineering, Tri-Cities Chapter; International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry; Women Helping Women Fund Tri-Cities; Women in Nuclear.

Bryant’s statement

Colleagues, I am honored to be considered as a candidate for District VI Director. With nearly 40 years as a multidisciplinary research scientist and project manager at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), and nearly 24 years of ACS experience as a professional chemist, I have sharpened my organizational and leadership skills with ever-increasing responsibility. In my professional and volunteer roles, I have enabled teamwork, fostered innovation, and mentored many chemists to achieve success and maximize impact. I have a proven track record of working in my local section, six divisions, multiple ACS national committees, and my day job at a national lab to develop goals and determine and execute projects and initiatives to achieve those goals.

Background: I joined ACS as a student affiliate in my undergraduate years and continued early in my professional career, working full time and in graduate school. I returned to ACS in 1996 and have been an active volunteer at all levels of the society, including local section, multiple divisions, regional meetings, Northwest Region Board of Directors, and several national committees, including being elected to the Committee on Committees.

I began my ACS career with an appointment to the Women Chemists Committee where I held various leadership roles over 12 years, including chairing the national committee. I also became involved with a dynamic team to help rejuvenate what was then a stagnant Division of Business Development and Management (BMGT). In 21 years of service to BMGT, I am happy to report a thriving division with award-winning services and a diverse and robust group of volunteers.

I have also volunteered within the Richland Local Section since 1997, having served as Earth Day Coordinator (10+ years), chair succession, long-standing Awards Committee chair, Bylaws Committee chair, and appointed representative to the ACS Northwest Region Board of Directors for over a decade—including chairing the Northwest Region (2016–19).

All these volunteer opportunities have shaped me by providing leadership training in a host of areas that benefited my professional life as a research scientist and project manager. Given my recent retirement from my “day job,” ACS continues to give me opportunities to positively impact and influence opportunities for chemists, to open doors, mentor, and tackle issues of importance to our discipline, and to our district.

My commitment to you is to work closely with the board, executive director and CEO, committees, local sections, divisions, and all members of our society to guide ACS in meeting its mission, while bringing a West Coast perspective to the board. District VI covers a vast geographic and diverse area that is different from other districts in the society. I understand that.

My priorities

Increase and retain membership. We must continue to deliver services that meet members’ needs and provide innovative services to help chemists stay scientifically current, increase their skills to succeed in today’s global marketplace, and provide recognition, job opportunities, and networking.

Strong local sections, international chapters, and divisions. ACS is a grassroots organization. It is imperative that its grassroots units remain healthy, as they are the backbone of the society. ACS would not exist if not for our dedicated volunteers at every level; however, the local sections, international chapters, and divisions are typically held together by a small subsegment of their total membership. We need to develop mechanisms to aid and engage an active volunteer pipeline to strengthen and increase collective global impact. We also need to encourage cross-functional interactions between volunteers as working together only strengthens impact and opportunities for all.

Science communication and advocacy. We live in complicated times. Our future depends on how well the public and legislators understand the benefits of chemistry. Their understanding—or lack thereof—affects funding of R&D, education in science, technology, engineering and math, and laws and regulations that impact chemical businesses and jobs. ACS must provide resources to help communicate the importance of chemistry to daily lives, health, and wellbeing. We must inspire, equip, and support ACS members in delivering positive messages in their communities and enhancing the perception and appreciation for chemistry within local and federal levels of government.