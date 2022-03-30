Advertisement

Governance

ACS announces fall 2022 election slate

Mary K. Carroll and Rigoberto Hernandez are candidates for 2023 ACS president-elect

by Alexandra A. Taylor
March 30, 2022
The American Chemical Society has announced the slate of candidates for this fall’s election. The winners will serve on the ACS Board of Directors from 2023 through 2025.

Mary K. Carroll.
Credit: Union College
Mary K. Carroll

The two candidates for 2023 president-elect are Mary K. Carroll, Dwane W. Crichton Professor of Chemistry at Union College, and Rigoberto Hernandez, the Gompf Family Professor of Chemistry at Johns Hopkins University. The winner will serve a 3-year term on the board as a member of the presidential succession.

Rigoberto Hernandez.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Rigoberto Hernandez

The candidates for District II director are Kimberly Agnew-Heard, director of regulatory affairs at Altria Client Services, and Marcy Towns, the Bodner-Honig Professor of Chemistry at Purdue University.

The candidates for director of District IV are Christopher J. Bannochie, research and development manager for advanced and energy materials at Savannah River National Laboratory, and Lisa Houston, vice president at Petroleum Analyzer.

Four candidates are vying for two director-at-large openings: Milagros “Milly” Delgado, director of undergraduate studies at Florida International University; Malika Jeffries-EL, associate dean at the Boston University Graduate School in Arts and Sciences; Will E. Lynch, department chair and professor at Georgia Southern University; and Ellene Tratras Contis, professor at Eastern Michigan University.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

