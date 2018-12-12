Advertisement

Governance

ACS names Albert Horvath the society’s new treasurer and chief financial officer﻿

Horvath will bring financial experience from his tenure at Smithsonian Institution and major research universities﻿

by Linda Wang﻿
December 12, 2018
Photo of Albert Horvath.
Credit: Smithsonian Institution
Albert Horvath

The American Chemical Society has named Albert Horvath its new treasurer and chief financial officer.

Horvath, who is currently chief operating officer and undersecretary for finance and administration at the Smithsonian Institution, will assume the role on Feb. 11, 2019, succeeding Brian Bernstein, who is retiring at the end of February. Horvath will be a member of the ACS executive leadership team and an officer of the society.

“Al Horvath has a demonstrated record as a strong financial and organizational leader,” ACS Executive Director and CEO Thomas Connelly says. “In his role at the Smithsonian, Al has overseen budgets and assets of nearly $4 billion and managed major capital planning and construction projects and has a wide array of expertise and demonstrated accomplishments in internal controls, financial planning, endowments, procurement, and process and systems automation. In short, he is an excellent fit for ACS.”

Prior to joining the Smithsonian, Horvath served as senior vice president for finance and business at Pennsylvania State University, where he was responsible for financial activities throughout the university system. Before that, he oversaw all financial activities at Columbia University as executive vice president of finance and CFO. He also served in leadership roles at California Institute of Technology, New York University, and Carnegie Melon University.

Horvath earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Penn State University in 1981 and an MBA from Duquesne University in 1985.

“I look forward to working with my new ACS colleagues and its members in building on its past and current successes to make it a better and bigger ACS that is even more global in scope, reach, and membership,” Horvath says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

