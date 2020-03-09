Advertisement

Meetings

Covid-19

ACS cancels spring national meeting in Philadelphia

Concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus leads to decision

by Linda Wang
March 9, 2020
Photo of a sign for the ACS national meeting in Philadelphia.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Philadelphia has hosted the ACS national meeting many times in the past.

The American Chemical Society has canceled its spring 2020 National Meeting & Expo amid growing concerns over the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. The meeting, which typically draws tens of thousands of attendees from around the world, had been planned for March 22–26 in Philadelphia.

The rapid expansion of COVID-19 around the world and in the US, including in Philadelphia where the governor of Pennsylvania has signed an emergency disaster declaration, resulted in the decision. “Safety is a core value of the American Chemical Society, and as such the health and well-being of our members, community, and staff are paramount,” says Kate Fryer, executive vice president for membership and society services.

ACS will be issuing full refunds of fees to all registrants and is working to provide alternate means for presenters to share their research. Fryer says more details will be communicated directly to presenters.

The ACS meeting is among the many major scientific conferences that have been canceled or postponed in recent weeks. In addition, many companies and universities are limiting travel by their employees.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as we learn more.

In the meantime, C&EN has made free its continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak to keep the public informed.

