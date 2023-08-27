Advertisement

Meetings

Celebrating 100 years of C&EN

by Sydney Smith
August 27, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 28
Albert G. Horvath stands behind a clear podium as he addresses a crowd.
Credit: EPNAC.com
American Chemical Society CEO Albert G. Horvath addresses attendees at the C&EN Centennial and Talented 12 Reception.
Paul W. Jagodzinski stands behind a clear podium in front of the “C&EN 100 years” backdrop.
Credit: EPNAC.com
Paul W. Jagodzinski, chair of the ACS Board of Directors and director of District VI, speaks at the reception.
A large photo of Mohammed Yahia, along with the words “In Memoriam,” sits on an easel with white flowers beneath.
Credit: EPNAC.com
A memorial at the entrance to C&EN’s centennial reception honors Mohammed Yahia, C&EN’s late editor in chief who had just joined the magazine Aug. 1.
Michael McCoy stands and waves to attendees seated at tables with white tablecloths.
Credit: EPNAC.com
C&EN interim editor in chief Michael McCoy waves to C&EN Centennial and Talented 12 Reception attendees.
Mitch Jacoby stands behind a white podium, addressing attendees seated on blue couches in an open area.
Credit: EPNAC.com
Mitch Jacoby, C&EN physical sciences team lead, speaks about C&EN’s past 100 years in the expo hall.
Paul Anastas speaks onstage, with “T12” barely visible behind him.
Credit: EPNAC.com
Paul Anastas gives his keynote talk at the C&EN Talented 12 Symposium.
A group of attendees smiles and poses in front of the “C&EN 100 years” backdrop.
Credit: EPNAC.com
Some of the CAS Future Leaders pose at the centennial celebration.
Chocolate cupcakes with edible disks on top that say, “C&EN 100 years.”
Credit: EPNAC.com
C&EN centennial sweets
A stack of C&EN magazines on a white cabinet.
Credit: EPNAC.com
The centennial issue of C&EN celebrates 100 years of chemistry and was widely available for attendees in San Francisco.
Some of the Talented 12 class of 2023 pose together, with a couple of them holding Talented 12 plaques and one of them holding the Talented 12 issue of C&EN.
Credit: EPNAC.com
From left: Maxx Arguilla, Iwnetim Iwnetu Abate, Raúl Hernández Sánchez, Susannah Banziger, Evelyn Auyeung, Charlotte Vogt, Ezgi Toraman, Stacy Malaker, Ben Ofori-Okai, and Athina Anastasaki of C&EN’s Talented 12 class of 2023
Nivita Susendran, Joy Drew, and Nawal Sugal smile and hold cups of ice cream.
Credit: EPNAC.com
From left: ACS student members Nivita Susendran, Joy Drew, and Nawal Sugal enjoy liquid nitrogen ice cream in celebration of C&EN's centennial.

 

