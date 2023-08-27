Celebrating 100 years of C&EN

American Chemical Society CEO Albert G. Horvath addresses attendees at the C&EN Centennial and Talented 12 Reception.
Credit: EPNAC.com
Paul W. Jagodzinski, chair of the ACS Board of Directors and director of District VI, speaks at the reception.
Credit: EPNAC.com
A memorial at the entrance to C&EN’s centennial reception honors Mohammed Yahia, C&EN’s late editor in chief who had just joined the magazine Aug. 1.
Credit: EPNAC.com
C&EN interim editor in chief Michael McCoy waves to C&EN Centennial and Talented 12 Reception attendees.
Credit: EPNAC.com
Mitch Jacoby, C&EN physical sciences team lead, speaks about C&EN’s past 100 years in the expo hall.
Credit: EPNAC.com
Paul Anastas gives his keynote talk at the C&EN Talented 12 Symposium.
Credit: EPNAC.com
Some of the CAS Future Leaders pose at the centennial celebration.
Credit: EPNAC.com
C&EN centennial sweets
Credit: EPNAC.com
The centennial issue of C&EN celebrates 100 years of chemistry and was widely available for attendees in San Francisco.
Credit: EPNAC.com
From left: Maxx Arguilla, Iwnetim Iwnetu Abate, Raúl Hernández Sánchez, Susannah Banziger, Evelyn Auyeung, Charlotte Vogt, Ezgi Toraman, Stacy Malaker, Ben Ofori-Okai, and Athina Anastasaki of C&EN’s Talented 12 class of 2023
Credit: EPNAC.com
From left: ACS student members Nivita Susendran, Joy Drew, and Nawal Sugal enjoy liquid nitrogen ice cream in celebration of C&EN's centennial.
