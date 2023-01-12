Four 2023 ACS regional meetings open calls for papers

Organized by American Chemical Society local sections, ACS regional meetings provide technical programs and poster sessions on a wide variety of topics, as well as expositions and social events. Abstract submissions will open soon for four regional meetings taking place in June.

Central Regional Meeting

The Detroit Local Section is inviting abstract submissions for the 2023 Central Regional Meeting (CERM). The meeting will be held on June 20–23 at the Henry Hotel in Dearborn, Michigan.

The meeting’s theme is “Sustainability, the Great Lakes, and Chemistry for the Future.” In addition to 30 technical symposia and two poster sessions, the meeting will feature three plenary lectures, a Young Chemists Committee luncheon, a Women Chemists Committee luncheon, the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award presentation, and an instrument exhibition.

Symposium sessions include “Circular Economy for Plastics,” “Sustainability in Automobiles,” “Cannabis in Undergraduate Education,” “Microplastics in Freshwater,” “Magnetic Organic Molecules,” “Business, Banking and Finance in Chemistry,” “Synthetic Organic Chemistry,” “Bioinorganic Chemistry,” “Catalysis by Metal Complexes and Nanomaterials,” “Expanding Green Chemistry in the Undergraduate Curriculum and Research Experiences,” “Computational Chemistry from Electrons to Macromolecules,” “f-Block Extravaganza,” “Cellular Signaling/Biochemistry,” “Data Science in Chemical Research,” ”Sustainable and Environmentally Beneficial Polymers,” “Social Media for Chemists,” “Energy in Chemistry: Fuel Cells, Bioenergy and Energy Storage,” and ”Pollution of the Great Lakes Watershed.”

More details can be found on the meeting website at www.acscerm2023.org. ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System (MAPS) opens for abstract submissions from February 6 to March 20.

Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting

The New York Local Section is inviting abstract submissions for the 2023 Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting (MARM) taking place on June 9–10 in New York City. The City University of New York will host the Friday’s events, while St. John’s University will host those held on the Saturday.

The meeting’s theme is “Chemistry Refocused.” It will include technical sessions on Friday in six focus areas: “Chemistry of Life Sciences,” “Cosmetic Chemistry,” “Environmental Chemistry,” “Flavor and Fragrance Chemistry,” “Forensic Chemistry,” and “Materials Chemistry.” Select symposia will feature 3-minute data blitz talks selected from poster abstracts.

Friday’s events will also include two poster sessions, a plenary lecture, employment programming, undergraduate programming, graduate school recruiter fair, an instrument exhibition, a luncheon honoring members of 50, 60, and 70 years, a Women Chemists Committee workshop, and an awards dinner.

On Saturday, there will be K–12 educational programming, the regional Chemagination competition for high school students, and the MARM board meeting.

More details can be found on the meeting website at www.marm2023.org. ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System (MAPS) is open for abstract submissions from January 23 to March 6.

Northeast Regional Meeting

The Northeastern Local Section is inviting abstracts for the 2023 Northeast Regional Meeting (NERM). The meeting will be held on June 14–17 at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts.

The meeting’s theme is “Chemistry: Crossing Intersections.” The plenary lectures will be given by Stuart Schreiber from Harvard University, Alexa Dembek from DuPont, the 2023 Priestley Medalist Cato Laurencin from the University of Connecticut, and Elizabeth O’Day from Olaris Pharmaceuticals.

More than 70 technical symposia will cover the following areas: biochemistry and chemical biology, chemical education, chemical entrepreneurship, communities in chemistry, computational and physical chemistry, environmental chemistry and sustainability, manufacturing and industrial chemistry, medicinal chemistry, organic chemistry, and polymers and materials.

The meeting will also feature poster sessions, scientific workshops, social networking events, an awards banquet, and an exposition.

More details can be found on the meeting website at www.2023.nermconference.org. ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System (MAPS) is open for abstract submissions from February 2 to March 13.

Northwest Regional Meeting

The Montana Local Section is inviting abstracts for the 2023 Northwest Regional Meeting (NORM). The meeting will be held on June 28–30 at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana.

The meeting’s theme is “Chemistry, Elevated.” In addition to 24 technical sessions and two general poster sessions, the meeting will feature a plenary lecture by Montana State University’s Joan Broderick, numerous professional development opportunities, an instrumentation and services exposition, and a food truck rodeo.

Symposium sessions include “Synthetic Methodologies,” “Organic Process Chemistry: From Bench to Manufacturing,” “Bringing Molecules Together: Noncovalent Interactions,” “Transition Metal Catalysis,” “Dynamic Catalyst Science and Flexible Chemical Manufacturing,” “NeXus: Generation and Applications of Quantum States of Light,” “Computational and Theoretical Chemistry,” “New Frontiers in Optical Spectroscopy and Imaging,” “Honoring Joan Broderick,” “Frontiers in Inorganic Chemistry,” “Porous Framework Materials and Applications,” “Metabolic Networks and Multiomics,” “Environmental and Biological Applications of Mass Spectrometry,” “Structural Biology,” “Chemical Insights into Biology,” “Environmental Biochemistry,” “Enzymatic Carbon Capture,” “Chemical Education: Practice and Theory,” “Elevating Future Chemistry: Recent Advancements Led by Graduate Students,” and two general undergraduate research sessions.