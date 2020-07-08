Pacifichem rescheduled for 2021

Concerns about the safety of attendees and the surrounding Hawaii community because of the growing COVID-19 pandemic has prompted organizers of the 2020 International Chemical Congress of Pacifichem Basin Societies (Pacifichem) to reschedule the meeting for December 16–21, 2021.
The congress was originally scheduled to take place this December in Honolulu. The rescheduled meeting will still take place in Honolulu. The theme of the 2021 congress is “A Creative Vision for the Future.”
The call for abstracts will re-open from Jan. 4, 2021 to April 12, 2021. Abstracts already submitted will be held confidentially within the Pacifichem Online Submission system. All accepted symposia will be retained, and there will be no call for additional symposia or modifications to existing accepted symposia. Early registration opens on June 22, 2021.
The American Chemical Society is among the sponsors of Pacifichem. Other joint sponsors are the Canadian Society for Chemistry, the Chemical Society of Japan, the Chinese Chemical Society, the Korean Chemical Society, the New Zealand Institute of Chemistry, and the Royal Australian Chemical Institute. The Chemical Society of Japan will host the 2021 Congress.
Pacifichem was founded in 1984 with the goal of fostering collaborations among Pacific basin chemical scientists. It has been held in Honolulu roughly every five years. The congress emphasizes the collaborative nature of chemistry as a multidisciplinary science and the opportunities to network with Pan-Pacific research groups.
For more details and updates, visit www.pacifichem.org.
