Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Programs

ACS joins consortium to confront sexual harassment in the sciences

More than 50 societies have pledged to pool their resources for new intiative

by Linda Wang
February 19, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

The American Chemical Society has joined more than 50 other academic and professional societies in forming the Societies Consortium on Sexual Harassment in STEMM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine).

The consortium aims to advance professional and ethical conduct, climate, and culture across the scientific fields. The initiative was announced on Feb. 15 at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in Washington, DC, and is being led by AAAS, the Association of American Medical Colleges, and the American Geophysical Union.

Our goal is to leverage the collective power of a consortium like this.
Mary Kirchhoff,executive vice president for scientific advancement at ACS

The commission “will provide research and evidence-based resources and guidance to address sexual harassment in the member societies’ operations and more broadly within the fields they represent,” an AAAS statement says. “Initial work will focus on model policies and procedures for society honors and awards.”

“Sexual harassment in STEMM is something that impacts all of the scientific disciplines. Our goal is to leverage the collective power of a consortium like this,” says Mary Kirchhoff, executive vice president for scientific advancement at ACS. “By pooling resources and working together, we’re trying to identify what are the best practices in addressing sexual harassment that all of us can benefit from.” ACS publishes C&EN.

The consortium’s overall budget will be determined by the number of societies that join, with each society contributing funds on a sliding scale. ACS has contributed $25,000 to the consortium this year.

ACS’s participation in the consortium “demonstrates the society’s commitment to our core values of professionalism, diversity, and inclusion,” Kirchhoff says. “It sends a very strong message to our members, and to the profession as a whole, that it is a serious issue that we need to address more intentionally.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE