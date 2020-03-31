Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Programs

American Association for Chemistry Teachers offers resources for remote teaching and learning

Resources are freely available through April 17

by Linda Wang
March 31, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

The AACT logo.
Credit: American Association of Chemistry Teachers

To help educators with the transition to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Chemical Society is providing access to selected resources from the American Association of Chemistry Teachers (AACT) through April 17.

Resources freely available to the chemistry community include activities, animations, projects, simulations, and videos for elementary school, middle school, high school, and general and Advanced Placement chemistry.

C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support our journalism, become a member of ACS or sign up for C&EN's weekly newsletter.

“Quality resources are a priority for teachers of chemistry at all levels,” says Adam Boyd, program director for AACT. “We hope the resources made available through AACT will support the community as it transitions to remote learning during this unprecedented time.”

A complete list of unlocked AACT resources is available at: https://teachchemistry.org/unlocked-spring2020.

For more educational resources from ACS, visit: acs.org/content/acs/en/covid-19.html.

UPDATE

The original quote from Jodi Wesemann in this story was replaced on March 31, 2020, with one from Adam Boyd, program director for AACT. The link to AACT's unlocked resources was also updated.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: Back to School with SOCED—supporting K–12 chemistry education this fall
Chemistry olympiad seeks coaches for 2024 local section exams
ACS-Hach Professional Development Grants available

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

1 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE