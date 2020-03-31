American Association for Chemistry Teachers offers resources for remote teaching and learning

To help educators with the transition to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Chemical Society is providing access to selected resources from the American Association of Chemistry Teachers (AACT) through April 17.
Resources freely available to the chemistry community include activities, animations, projects, simulations, and videos for elementary school, middle school, high school, and general and Advanced Placement chemistry.
C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed.
“Quality resources are a priority for teachers of chemistry at all levels,” says Adam Boyd, program director for AACT. “We hope the resources made available through AACT will support the community as it transitions to remote learning during this unprecedented time.”
A complete list of unlocked AACT resources is available at: https://teachchemistry.org/unlocked-spring2020.
For more educational resources from ACS, visit: acs.org/content/acs/en/covid-19.html.
The original quote from Jodi Wesemann in this story was replaced on March 31, 2020, with one from Adam Boyd, program director for AACT. The link to AACT's unlocked resources was also updated.
