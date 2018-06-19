Become an ACS Wikipedia Fellow

Love Wikipedia? This summer, you could have an opportunity to become an American Chemical Society Wikipedia Fellow and lend your chemistry expertise to the free online encyclopedia.
Through a partnership with Wiki Education, ACS is seeking applicants for the Wikipedia Fellows Program, which trains academic scholars to contribute content expertise to Wikipedia.
Over the summer, ACS Wikipedia Fellows will join members from other academic associations for virtual training on how to contribute to Wikipedia. By the end of the program, fellows will make significant contributions to at least two Wikipedia articles. Fellows will be asked to commit three hours per week to training and meetings. No experience with Wikipedia is required to apply.
For more information or to apply, visit wikiedu.org/wikipedia-fellows, or e-mail wikipediafellows@wikiedu.org. The deadline is June 26.
