CAS names its 2019 Future Leaders

Thirty early-career scientists from 16 countries are heading to CAS headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, on August 19–24 as part of the 2019 class of CAS Future Leaders.
The program, organized by CAS, which is a division of the American Chemical Society, aims to expand the professional networks of up-and-coming Ph.D. students and postdoctoral researchers from around the world who are shaping the future of scientific information and innovation.
Awardees will collaborate on new initiatives to support the scientific community, exchange ideas about the role of information within the research process, and hear from industry and academic leaders about the role of science in the global economy, academia, and the media. Participants will also attend the ACS national meeting in San Diego in August.
The 2019 CAS Future Leaders are Olga Bakulina, Saint Petersburg State University; Kerry Betz, Stanford University; Aisha Naziran Bismillah, Durham University; Nathan Boase, Queensland University of Technology; Lucas Busta, University of Nebraska; Cassandra Callmann, Northwestern University; Subhash Chander, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research; Connor W. Coley, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Yuanxin Deng, East China University of Science and Technology; Andreas Ehnbom, Texas A&M University; Ehsan Fereyduni, University of Florida; Mahlet Garedew, Yale University; Farnaz Heidar Zadeh, University of Luxembourg; Jazmín Ciciolil Hilario-Martínez, Meritorious Autonomous University of Puebla; Gregory K. Hodgson, Ryerson University; Arianne C. Hunter, University of Oklahoma; Marc-André Légaré, Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg; Dickson Mambwe, University of Cape Town, South Africa; Jovana V. Milić, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne; Sean N. Natoli, University of California, Berkeley; Meagan Oakley, University of Alberta; Yoonsu Park, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology; Vanessa Sanchez, Harvard University; Jesus Sanjosé-Orduna, Institute of Chemical Research of Catalonia; Koichi Sasaki, Kyushu University; Tracy Schloemer, Colorado School of Mines; Dannie van Osch, Eindhoven University of Technology; Paulette Vincent-Ruz, University of Pittsburgh; and Liang Zhang, University of Manchester.
For more information about the program, visit www.cas.org/about/futureleaders.
This story was updated on May 29, 2019, to reflect the new name of the CAS Future Leaders program.
