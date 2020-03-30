Advertisement

Programs

CAS names its 2020 Future Leaders

Awardees will attend a weeklong program in Columbus in August

by Linda Wang
March 30, 2020
This is a photo of Liz Neeley.
Credit: Peter Carlton
Liz Neeley of The Story Collider givies a presentation on narrative storytelling to the 2019 class of Future Leaders.

Thirty early-career scientists from 18 countries have been selected to be part of the 2020 class of CAS Future Leaders. The future leaders will participate in a weeklong program at CAS headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 10-15.

The program, organized by CAS, which is a division of the American Chemical Society, aims to expand the professional networks of up-and-coming PhD students and postdoctoral researchers from around the world who are shaping the future of scientific information and innovation.

Awardees will collaborate on new initiatives to support the scientific community, exchange ideas about the role of information within the research process, and hear from industry and academic leaders about the role of science in the global economy, academia, and the media. Participants will also attend the ACS national meeting in San Francisco in August.

The 2020 CAS Future Leaders are Shuangshuang Chen, Tongji University; Camila Manoel Crnkovic, University of São Paulo; Carina Crucho, Instituto Superior Técnico; Maria Dueñas, Newcastle University; Parinaz Fathi, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Aurelien Forget, Albert Ludwig University of Freiburg; Fun Man Fung, National University of Singapore; Carol Hua, University of Melbourne; David Izuogu, University of Cambridge; Safia Jilani, Georgetown University; Pamela Johnson, University of Kansas; Yu Kitazawa, Shinshu University; Johnny Lee, Stony Brook University; Caitlin Miron, McGill University; Monica Ohnsorg, University of Minnesota; Nicholas Orchanian, University of Southern California; Fatemeh Ostadhossein, Stanford University; Rebecca Pinals, University of California, Berkeley; Cassandra Reese, Los Alamos National Laboratory; Andrew Rosen, Northwestern University; Ekundayo Samuel, University of Ibadan; Mohit Saraf, Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur; Nadja Simeth, University of Groningen; Makeda Tekle-Smith, Princeton University; Zachary Thammavongsy, Chapman University; Agnes Thorarinsdottir, Harvard University; Joshua Tropp, University of Southern Mississippi; Rosa Vasquez Espinoza, University of Michigan; Juliana Vidal, Memorial University of Newfoundland; and Jonathan Wojciechowski, Imperial College London.

CORRECTION

This article was updated on April 10, 2020, to correct the program dates. The program will take place on Aug. 10–15, not on Aug. 19–24.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

