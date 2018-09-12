Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Programs

New award honors women in science in Brazil﻿

Three women scientists receive inaugural award from C&EN and CAS﻿

by Linda Wang﻿
September 12, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

Photo of Clarissa Piccinin Frizzo. Photo of Cristiane Aparecida Furtado Canto.
Credit: Marcelo Rezende
Furtado Canto (left photo) and Piccinin Frizzo receive their awards. Córdoba de Torresi is not pictured.

Three women scientists in Brazil have been recognized with the inaugural C&EN/CAS Awards for Brazilian Women in Chemistry & Related Sciences.

The winners are Clarissa Piccinin Frizzo of the Federal University of Santa Maria, Cristiane Aparecida Furtado Canto of Oxiteno and the State University of Campinas, and Susana Inés Córdoba de Torresi of the University of São Paulo. They were honored during a symposium and award ceremony held at the São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP) in Brazil on Sept. 11.

The awards aim to promote gender equality in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics in Brazil, as well as to develop a more advanced perspective in understanding the impact of diversity on scientific research and in the field of chemistry. The awards are sponsored by Chemical Abstracts Service, a division of the American Chemical Society, and Chemical & Engineering News, with support from the Brazilian Chemical Society (SBQ) and ACS; FAPESP hosted the awards. Each winner receives a $2,000 cash award, a SciFinder ID valid for three years, ACS membership for three years, and an award certificate.

“In this first edition of the award, the judges have selected an outstanding trio of winners that represent the great chemistry that Brazil is exporting to the rest of the world,” says Bibiana Campos-Seijo, editor-in-chief of C&EN and vice president of C&EN Media Group. “We are delighted to team up with our colleagues at CAS and the other supporting organizations to launch this award that recognizes the accomplishments of emerging and veteran female chemists in Brazil.”

“CAS wants to strengthen its relationship with the scientific community in Brazil,” says Denise Ferreira, CAS’s country manager for Brazil. “We want to acknowledge the research of women scientists and their contributions to the Brazilian society.”

Piccinin Frizzo is the winner of the award in the emerging leader in chemistry and related sciences category. The award recognizes the achievements of an outstanding chemical scientist or entrepreneur younger than age 40. Piccinin Frizzo is being honored for her leadership in the design, preparation, and application of new methods to heterocyclic synthesis.

Furtado Canto is the recipient of the award in the Leadership in Industry category. This award recognizes an individual working in the chemical industry whose research and creative innovations have led to discoveries that contributed to commercial success, and consequently, to the good of the community and society. Furtado Canto is being honored for leading and implementing innovation initiatives in multinational companies such as Unilever.

Córdoba de Torresi is the winner of the award in the Leadership in Academia category. This award recognizes an established academic who has made an important contribution with a global and societal impact to scientific research in chemistry or a related science. Córdoba de Torresi is being honored for her work on electroactive materials applied to molecular recognition and energy.

Nominations for next year’s awards will begin next summer.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE