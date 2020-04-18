Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Programs

Spring ACS Board and Council Policy Committee actions

by Linda Wang
April 18, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

During its executive session on March 20, which was held virtually, the American Chemical Society Board of Directors adopted a resolution on setting a temporary floor for dues allocations. The resolution states that if new membership offerings are implemented that negatively impact overall dues revenue, the ACS Board will ensure that the overall amount available for allocations to local sections and divisions through the dues pool from 2021 through 2025 does not drop below the 2018 level of $3.04 million.

After the termination of the Philadelphia national meeting, 35 ACS committees and advisory boards met via webinar, video, or teleconference. Acting ad interim for the council, the Council Policy Committee (CPC) voted on the recommendation of the Committee on Budget and Finance to set the member dues for 2021 at the 2020 rate of $175.

On the recommendation of the Committee on Membership Affairs, CPC voted to approve the Petition on Benefits and Dues, contingent on confirmation by the ACS Board. CPC also approved the 2021 schedule of membership, contingent on the board’s approval of the Petition on Benefits and Dues.

In addition, CPC authorized a special meeting of the council to be held on April 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (EDT) for voting councilors to hear from and question the four nominees for 2021 ACS president-elect. Voting will take place from April 27 to May 1. Information on the nominees is available at bit.ly/3a7hyCe.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ACS members to vote on adding international member to board
ACS members to vote on amendments
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Council Preview

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE