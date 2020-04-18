Spring ACS Board and Council Policy Committee actions

During its executive session on March 20, which was held virtually, the American Chemical Society Board of Directors adopted a resolution on setting a temporary floor for dues allocations. The resolution states that if new membership offerings are implemented that negatively impact overall dues revenue, the ACS Board will ensure that the overall amount available for allocations to local sections and divisions through the dues pool from 2021 through 2025 does not drop below the 2018 level of $3.04 million.
After the termination of the Philadelphia national meeting, 35 ACS committees and advisory boards met via webinar, video, or teleconference. Acting ad interim for the council, the Council Policy Committee (CPC) voted on the recommendation of the Committee on Budget and Finance to set the member dues for 2021 at the 2020 rate of $175.
On the recommendation of the Committee on Membership Affairs, CPC voted to approve the Petition on Benefits and Dues, contingent on confirmation by the ACS Board. CPC also approved the 2021 schedule of membership, contingent on the board’s approval of the Petition on Benefits and Dues.
In addition, CPC authorized a special meeting of the council to be held on April 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (EDT) for voting councilors to hear from and question the four nominees for 2021 ACS president-elect. Voting will take place from April 27 to May 1. Information on the nominees is available at bit.ly/3a7hyCe.
