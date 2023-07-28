Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Programs

US brings home medals at the 55th International Chemistry Olympiad

Students brave competition and held their own

by Jonathan Forney
July 28, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

A team of people standing outside and holding an american flag and holding two gold medals and two silver medals.
Credit: Lily Raines
From left to right: Laura Serbulea, Esther Hines, Anurag Sodhi, Mingwen Duan, Phoenix Wu, Alice Liu, Joseph Houck, and Songwen Xie with their medals after the closing ceremony for the 55th International Chemistry Olympiad

A team of high school students and their mentors made the journey to the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich, to represent the United States at the 55th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO). On July 24, the students learned they earned two silver and two gold medals during the competition.

This year’s team consisted of Mingwen Duan from East Lyme High School in Connecticut, Alice Liu from Marquette High School in Missouri, Anurag Sodhi from Centennial High School in Maryland, and Phoenix Wu from Seven Lakes High School in Texas. The two alternates were Sebastian Kumar from Tesla STEM High School in Washington State and Brian Li from Action-Boxborough Regional high school in Massachusetts.

The six students were selected out of an initial group of twenty that attended the Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp at the University of Maryland College Park.

IChO consisted of two comprehensive exams: a 5 h lab practical and a 5 h written theoretical exam. More than 80 countries were represented at the competition, which took place from July 16 to July 25.

“Multitasking and time management were huge in the practical exams,” Wu said. “But I think our training in the US really helped us with that.”

The team spent weeks preparing for the exams, head mentor Esther Hines, says. “There was so much material to cover, but they’re already such well-prepared kids. That made our jobs much easier.”

A group of people holding their country's flag with medals around their neck.
Credit: 55th IChO
Alice Liu (second from the left) with her silver medal at the closing ceremony for the 55th International Chemistry Olympiad

Duan and Liu brought home silver medals for placing in the top 66% of participants. Only individual scores were used when determining placements; no team scores were recorded.

Wu and Sodhi earned gold medals. An organist played “We Are The Champions” as the gold medalists lined up for photos. They were gifted Huawei watches after the closing ceremonies. Wu is the team’s only returning Team USA member and also took part in the online-only event in 2022, as a result of the pandemic. He earned a silver medal last year.

“This was my fourth and final opportunity, as a senior. It was such a uniquely difficult experience,” Wu says. “I would say the in-person experience is unparalleled.”

While the purpose of the trip was competition, the team also made time to sightsee and explore Switzerland and mingle with other teams from around the world; offering a sort of cultural exchange only possible with this many international students in one place.

“I just feel completely honored that I was chosen to represent us on an international level,” Liu said. “I’m really happy I was able to experience it [the competition] in the beautiful country of Switzerland, of all places.”

After medals were handed out at the closing ceremony, I-Jy Chang of National Taiwan Normal University said “this is not the end of the event. This is the beginning of your life bond with chemistry.”

Next year’s IChO will be held in Saudi Arabia. For more information, visit www.acs.org/olympiad and icho2023.ch.

CORRECTION:

This story was updated on Aug. 2, 2023, to correct the first image caption. Phoenix Wu was missing in the original caption.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US brings home gold at the 56th International Chemistry Olympiad
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US tops International Chemistry Olympiad
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. team makes history at International Chemistry Olympiad

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE