Credit: Alec Tremaine Photography

Christopher W. Jones will take the helm of the American Chemical Society’s newest fully open access journal, JACS Au, as its inaugural editor-in-chief. JACS Au (pronounced “JACS Gold”) will complement the ACS’s flagship Journal of the American Chemical Society by publishing high-impact research in chemistry and related fields through a pay-to-publish, free-to-read model.

“JACS Au will align with the prestige and standards of the Journal of the American Chemical Society and offer high visibility, fast processing, and comprehensive, constructive, and fair peer review,” Jones says in a statement announcing his appointment. “Submissions will be adjudicated by an editorial team that represents the global diversity of the chemical science and engineering community and focuses on the science being communicated, independent of where the research originates.”

Jones is a professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he researches catalysis, separations materials, and carbon capture. He began his chemistry career in 1995 with a BSE in chemical engineering from the University of Michigan. He received his MS in 1997 and PhD in 1999, both from the California Institute of Technology. Jones stayed at Caltech for a year as a postdoctoral fellow before joining the faculty at Georgia Tech.

Jones previously served as editor-in-chief of ACS Catalysis, starting with that journal’s launch in 2010. He was named an ACS Fellow in 2015.

“Professor Jones is an exceptional scientist and a highly experienced and successful editor-in-chief. I am delighted he will lead JACS Au as it develops into the world’s premier open access multidisciplinary chemistry journal,” says James Milne, president of the ACS Publications Division, in the announcement.

Alongside JACS Au, ACS is creating nine new fully open access journals. The additional “ACS Au” journals will launch in 2021 and will focus on specific areas of chemistry. ACS intends for the new journals to allow researchers who wish to or are required to publish in open access journals to do so in peer-reviewed publications held to high standards. “The open access publishing environment is growing rapidly. JACS Au and our ACS Au family of journals will ensure ACS continues to lead the chemistry community through this fast-changing landscape with the highest-quality journals to publish in,” Milne says.