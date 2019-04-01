Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Publishing

ACS collaborates with Max Planck Institute on open access plan

Publishing fees for authors will be supported by an arrangement between ACS and the Max Planck Digital Library

by Linda Wang
April 1, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

In a notable development in open access publishing, the American Chemical Society has formed a four-year strategic partnership with Max Planck Gesellschaft (MPG) to provide researchers affiliated with Max Planck Institutes the opportunity to disseminate, through open access, 100% of their research articles published in ACS journals.

In addition, Max Planck researchers will receive full access to ACS Publications journals and Chemical & Engineering News’s Global Enterprise institutional edition. C&EN is published by ACS.

“We are committed to supporting researchers in publishing open access in the journal of their choice, while ensuring the quality, reliability and preservation of the scholarly record,” says James Milne, senior vice president of the Journals Publishing Group at ACS Publications.

Under the partnership, open access publication fees, which would normally be paid for by individual authors, will instead be supported through a “read and publish” arrangement between ACS and the Max Planck Digital Library. This arrangement blends the funding for subscription access with funding for open access article publishing charges, providing Max Planck researchers with access to ACS’s journals as well as a fast track to fully-funded open access publication with ACS, says Brandon Nordin, senior vice-president of sales, marketing, and innovation at ACS Publications.

“This is an exemplary illustration of how scholarly societies can partner with libraries to test new economic models that enable societies to continue their precious contributions to science while transitioning to a future-oriented model of scholarly communication,” says Ralf Schimmer, head of Information Provision at Max Planck Digital Library.

Gerard Meijer, director of the Max Planck Society’s Fritz Haber Institute in Berlin and an author with ACS journals, applauds the new development. “ACS is among the most relevant publishers for Max Planck Society researchers,” he says. “This new agreement is an exciting opportunity for our authors to achieve the greatest visibility possible by publishing their accepted articles open access within the ACS journals that they highly value.

“This deal is particularly significant given Max Planck’s high profile advocacy in furthering the open access discussion in Europe,” Nordin says. “It will transform Max Planck’s position, moving them from publishing less than 20% of their articles under an OA license with ACS to close to 100%, while assuring their research community’s continued access to ACS Publications’ highly respected and expanding portfolio of peer-reviewed journals. While stimulating change, it preserves author choice, academic freedom, and MPG’s continued participation in the vibrant scholarly community that surrounds each of ACS’s journals.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE