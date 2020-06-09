Advertisement

Publishing

ACS launches Accounts of Materials Research in partnership with ShanghaiTech University

Jiaxing Huang of Northwestern University is named journal’s editor-in-chief

by Linda Wang
June 9, 2020
Cover of Accounts of Materials Research.
Credit: ACS Publications
Accounts of Materials Research

The American Chemical Society and ShanghaiTech University have launched a new journal, Accounts of Materials Research (AMR), in a new partnership signed on June 1. This is the first journal published by ACS in collaboration with an organization in China. Submissions to the new journal will open this summer.

“We are delighted to embark upon this global partnership with ShanghaiTech University and hope this will be the first of many fruitful joint endeavors,” says James Milne, president of ACS Publications.

“This journal is a good fit for both publishing partners,” says Jie Yin, provost and vice president of ShanghaiTech University. “Its unique style and high publication standard will serve the need of the fast-growing global materials science community well.

The journal, which supports the goals of both organizations, will publish short reviews on basic research and applications in all areas of materials science and engineering. The reviews will focus on research from the author’s own laboratory and are designed to teach the reader about a research project. The journal will also publish non-peer-reviewed commentaries.

Photo of Jiaxing Huang.
Credit: Courtesy of Jiaxing Huang
Jiaxing Huang

Jiaxing Huang, professor of materials science and engineering at Northwestern University, will be the journal’s inaugural editor-in-chief. “This journal gives material researchers a unique platform to share their intellectual insights sublimated from their published work in an area. I hope AMR can become a platform to promote excellence in materials research, as well as materials researchers, especially early- to mid-career ones.”

Huang received a BS in chemical physics from the University of Science and Technology of China and a PhD in chemistry from the University of California, Los Angeles. His research focuses on chemical principles and tools to advance materials processing and manufacturing.

“My own research has benefited greatly from synthesizing ways of thinking in chemistry and materials science and engineering, and I hope AMR can help to catalyze more of such interactions between different branches of materials science,” Huang says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

