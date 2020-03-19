ACS launches virtual platform for sharing research from Philadelphia national meeting

Credit: ACS Publications

Attendees whose abstracts were accepted for the now-canceled spring ACS national meeting in Philadelphia will be able to share their posters and presentations through SciMeetings, a virtual science-sharing platform developed by ACS Publications in collaboration with other ACS divisions. The platform will be fully open access and available at scimeetings.acs.org/ACSSpring2020 starting on Sunday, March 22.

“Since the meeting’s cancellation, we have aggressively explored options to provide an opportunity for presenters to share the research they planned to share at the meeting and for attendees to be able to benefit from that sharing,” says Kate Fryer, executive vice president for membership and society services, in a statement. “We are committed to continuing to facilitate the exchange of the excellent science conducted by our global community.”

Presenters will receive an email containing an individualized link, which they will use to upload materials related to their accepted posters and presentations, including data and any audio, video, and animation files. They can even upload a video of them giving their oral presentations. Presenters will have until April 30 to upload their content, which they can make either private or visible to the public.

Presenters will also receive a DOI and Creative Commons license for each of their uploaded posters and presentations, which has not previously been available for presentations given at a national meeting. “SciMeetings ensures that researchers’ early work is added to the scientific record,” says Tammy Hanna, director of new product innovation at ACS Publications, adding that ACS plans to make SciMeetings available for future national meetings as well as other scientific conferences.

The public can start viewing posters and presentations starting on Sunday, March 22, which was the planned start of the ACS national meeting in Philadelphia. Posters and presentations will be indexed by SciFinder and searchable by keyword on SciMeetings, as well as on the ACS Publications website, pubs.acs.org. Presenters can also link to their posters and presentations from social media platforms, such as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn, and they can track content views, downloads, and other analytics.

Hanna says that ACS is working to add more functionality to SciMeetings, including the capability for visitors to leave questions for presenters. ACS is also exploring ways for SciMeetings to host virtual poster sessions, for example.

Some ACS divisions, such as the Division of Colloid and Surface Chemistry, are also working on virtual ways to share science from the Philadelphia national meeting. “Everyone is working together to increase exposure,” Hanna says. “The goal of SciMeetings is to maximize the visibility for the research that was to be presented at the national meeting.”