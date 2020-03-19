Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Publishing

ACS launches virtual platform for sharing research from Philadelphia national meeting

Posters and presentations can be uploaded to SciMeetings starting on March 19

by Linda Wang
March 19, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

A screenshot of the homepage for SciMeetings.
Credit: ACS Publications
SciMeetings will evolve and add more functionality.

Attendees whose abstracts were accepted for the now-canceled spring ACS national meeting in Philadelphia will be able to share their posters and presentations through SciMeetings, a virtual science-sharing platform developed by ACS Publications in collaboration with other ACS divisions. The platform will be fully open access and available at scimeetings.acs.org/ACSSpring2020 starting on Sunday, March 22.

“Since the meeting’s cancellation, we have aggressively explored options to provide an opportunity for presenters to share the research they planned to share at the meeting and for attendees to be able to benefit from that sharing,” says Kate Fryer, executive vice president for membership and society services, in a statement. “We are committed to continuing to facilitate the exchange of the excellent science conducted by our global community.”

Presenters will receive an email containing an individualized link, which they will use to upload materials related to their accepted posters and presentations, including data and any audio, video, and animation files. They can even upload a video of them giving their oral presentations. Presenters will have until April 30 to upload their content, which they can make either private or visible to the public.

Presenters will also receive a DOI and Creative Commons license for each of their uploaded posters and presentations, which has not previously been available for presentations given at a national meeting. “SciMeetings ensures that researchers’ early work is added to the scientific record,” says Tammy Hanna, director of new product innovation at ACS Publications, adding that ACS plans to make SciMeetings available for future national meetings as well as other scientific conferences.

The public can start viewing posters and presentations starting on Sunday, March 22, which was the planned start of the ACS national meeting in Philadelphia. Posters and presentations will be indexed by SciFinder and searchable by keyword on SciMeetings, as well as on the ACS Publications website, pubs.acs.org. Presenters can also link to their posters and presentations from social media platforms, such as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn, and they can track content views, downloads, and other analytics.

Hanna says that ACS is working to add more functionality to SciMeetings, including the capability for visitors to leave questions for presenters. ACS is also exploring ways for SciMeetings to host virtual poster sessions, for example.

Some ACS divisions, such as the Division of Colloid and Surface Chemistry, are also working on virtual ways to share science from the Philadelphia national meeting. “Everyone is working together to increase exposure,” Hanna says. “The goal of SciMeetings is to maximize the visibility for the research that was to be presented at the national meeting.”

The fall 2020 ACS National Meeting & Expo in San Francisco in August is still being planned. The abstract deadline has been extended to April 20.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Spring 2021 will be virtual
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Looking ahead to ACS’s fall virtual national meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How ACS is adapting to the coronavirus pandemic
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE