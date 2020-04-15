Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Publishing

Bias against women absent in peer review, analysis finds

by Dalmeet Singh Chawla, special to C&EN
April 15, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

Manuscripts authored by women and men are treated similarly during peer review, finds a new study of more than 760,000 reviews of nearly 350,000 papers from 145 academic journals—including 184,000 papers from 50 physical sciences journals. The study, posted on the preprint server SocArXiv in March (DOI: 10.31235/osf.io/gh4rv), looked at whether studies listing female authors are treated differently than those authored by men. Overall, the analysis found no evidence of systematic biases against women in reviews or editorial decisions. In fact, manuscripts with a higher proportion of female authors were more likely to be accepted by biomedical, physical, and health sciences journals, the study found. Papers were especially more likely to be accepted by journals in the physical sciences if the first author was a woman. “This does not mean that bias against women does not exist in academia or in publications,” says study leader Flaminio Squazzoni, a sociologist at the University of Milan. One shortcoming of the study, he notes, is that it doesn’t evaluate whether women submitted stronger papers in the first place. “We did not have data to help estimate the total number of submissions per each scholar to all journals, which could help to understand if women anticipate potential bias by investing more in their manuscripts,” Squazzoni says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE