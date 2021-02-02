Cathleen Crudden, Allie Vi Douglas Distinguished University Professor of Chemistry and Tier 1 Canada Research Chair at Queen’s University in Ontario has been named editor in chief of ACS Catalysisby the American Chemical Society. The journal publishes original research on heterogeneous catalysis, molecular catalysis, and biocatalysis.

Credit: Courtesy of Cathleen Crudden

“I have been involved with ACS Catalysis as a reader, author and associate editor for many years, and have always been impressed with the journal,” Crudden says. “The remarkable interdisciplinarity of catalysis is something that has always attracted me, and this is a strength of the discipline that I hope to continue to highlight. I will also be looking at streamlining processes with an eye to maximizing author experience. Making sure the journal is representative of the community is an important goal, from the editorial board and advisory teams to authors and reviewers.”

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

Crudden earned a BSc in chemistry from the University of Toronto and a PhD in chemistry from the University of Ottawa. Her research at Queens University is diverse, spanning materials chemistry, main group catalysis, and transition metal-based catalysis. Crudden has served as an associate editor for ACS Catalysis. She runs a satellite lab at the Institute of Transformative Bio-Molecules in Nagoya, Japan.

Her immediate plans for the journal are to work with the editorial team to develop a shared vision for the journal, identify any bottlenecks in the publication process, and examine ways to effectively highlight and include underrepresented groups in the journal. Longer term goals include increasing the journal’s involvement in the biocatalysis community and having ACS Catalysis be the first place authors think for publication of their catalysis-related research. “I am very much looking forward to working with this engaged and diverse community of catalysis researchers,” she says.