Christa Müller, professor of pharmaceutical chemistry at the University of Bonn, has been named editor in chief of ACS Pharmacology & Translational Science. The peer-reviewed journal, launched by the American Chemical Society in 2018, highlights research across the biological sciences (the American Chemical Society publishes C&EN).
“I feel extremely honored, and I enthusiastically embrace the opportunity to use my qualities as a leader, and my energy and creativity, to design, direct, and shape the future of this promising new journal,” Müller says.
She plans to launch new initiatives, including a series of review articles on recommended pharmacological tool compounds. “Medicinal chemists with some knowledge of pharmacology are best suited to write such highly useful review articles on a specific target family, while the readers will be mainly pharmacologists and translational scientists,” she says. “Pharmacologists will be extremely grateful for a resource, which helps them to identify and select the right molecular tools for their studies.”
Müller’s research focuses on medicinal chemistry and pharmacology of purine-binding membrane proteins. In addition to her faculty position, she is director of PharmaCenter Bonn, which she cofounded.
“She is the best scientist to lead the journal as it grows, and I am confident that she will serve the journal’s community of authors well,” says James Milne, president of ACS Publications, in a statement.
“The journal will set new standards in the field and support diversity, and emerging young scientists will be invited to play an active role,” Müller says.
This article was updated on April 6, 2021, to remove the name of the former editor in chief of ACS Pharmacology and Translational Science.
