Credit: Courtesy of Craig Lindsley

Craig W. Lindsley, the William K. Warren, Jr. chair in medicine at Vanderbilt University, has been named editor in chief of the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry (JMC) by the American Chemical Society Publications Division. The journal publishes content that advances the understanding of the relationship between molecular structure and biological activity. Lindsley will begin his new role on Jan. 1.

“JMC is the most trusted and cited medicinal chemistry journal in the world, and my highest priority is to preserve the legacy of JMC, while further expanding its scope, authorship, and impact,” says Lindsley. “I plan to increase the journal’s visibility, actively solicit content globally, and embrace the next generation of medicinal chemists across gender and ethnic lines.”

More specifically, he plans to expand and diversify the journal’s editorial board; establish an Early Career Board; solicit new authors and new content; engage in all forms of social media; build bridges to medicinal chemists in Europe, Asia, and India; and streamline the submission process and speed of publication.

Lindsley’s research focuses on central nervous system drug discovery, specifically the allosteric modulation of G protein–coupled receptors and kinases, as well as ion channels. He is director of Vanderbilt University’s Warren Center for Neuroscience Drug Discovery.

Lindsley earned a BS in chemistry from California State University, Chico, and a PhD in chemistry from the University of California, Santa Barbara. He is the founding and current editor in chief of ACS Chemical Neuroscience and interim editor in chief of ACS Pharmacology & Translational Science. Both positions will be filled with new appointments.

“Professor Lindsley has shown excellent leadership at ACS Chemical Neuroscience, and I know he’s the right person to lead the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry,” says James Milne, president of the ACS Publications Division in a press release. “I am looking forward to seeing his experience and perspective shape the journal over the coming years.”