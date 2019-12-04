Hongwei Wu, professor of chemical engineering at Curtin University, has been named editor-in-chief of the ACS journal Energy & Fuels, which highlights new research on fossil fuels. This coming January, Wu will take the helm from Michael T. Klein of the University of Delaware, who has led the journal since 2002.
“I’m very excited and honored to have the privilege to serve as the new editor-in-chief of Energy & Fuels,” Wu says, adding that his vision is “to capture the emerging research trend towards alternative fuels and energy while continuing to serve as a major publication outlet for the fossil fuel research community.” Wu has served as an associate editor for Energy & Fuels since 2008.
Wu’s research focuses on solutions for meeting the world’s demand for energy, such as the production of green chemicals from biomass, thermochemical processing of solid fuels, and the transformation of impurities in fuels. Wu earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in thermal power engineering in 1993 and 1996. He earned a PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Newcastle in 2000.
“With his extensive research in the field of alternative energy and fuels, Professor Wu is the right person to lead the journal and expand its influence in this cutting-edge field.” says James Milne, acting president of ACS Publications.
Wu says he plans to expand the scope of Energy & Fuels to include alternative energy research at the intersection of chemistry and chemical engineering, including research areas such as solar fuels, energy conversion and storage, and energy materials.
