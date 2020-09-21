J. Ilja Siepmann, Distinguished McKnight University Professor and Distinguished University Teaching Professor in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Minnesot, has been named editor in chief of the Journal of Chemical & Engineering Data. He succeeds Joan F. Brennecke, Cockrell Family Chair in Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin.
“My vision for the Journal of Chemical & Engineering Data is to make it the preeminent journal covering data on phase behavior and thermophysical properties,” he says. “JCED will stand out as the most trusted source for accurate, precise, and reproducible phase equilibrium and thermophysical data.”
Siepmann assumes this new role after having served as associate editor for the journal since 2015. His immediate plans as editor in chief include appointing associate editors “who will give us the scientific breadth to be at the forefront of the thermophysical data field and will help us to represent the diversity that is essential for the vitality and success of all chemical research.” Other plans include refreshing the journal’s cover, updating its guidelines for authors, and initiate a JCED Young Investigator award.
“JCED must strive to nurture young and diverse talents and, thereby, to broaden and elevate the thermophysical data field,” he says.
Siepmann earned the equivalent of a bachelor’s degree from the University of Freiburg and a PhD from the University of Cambridge. At the University of Minnesota, Siepmann ‘s conducts particle-based computer simulations to understand the molecular architecture and composition of chemical systems. He is director of the DOE-funded Nanoporous Materials Genome Center.
James Milne, president of ACS Publications Division, praised the selection of Siepmann. “He will be an enthusiastic advocate for the journal’s scientific rigor and reputation, and seize opportunities to grow the computational area of the journal.”
