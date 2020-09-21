Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Publishing

J. Ilja Siepmann named editor in chief of the Journal of Chemical & Engineering Data

University of Minnesota professor aims to elevate the thermophysical data field

by Linda Wang
September 21, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

Photo of J. Ilja Siepmann.
Credit: Courtesy of J. Ilja Siepmann
J. Ilja Siepmann

J. Ilja Siepmann, Distinguished McKnight University Professor and Distinguished University Teaching Professor in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Minnesot, has been named editor in chief of the Journal of Chemical & Engineering Data. He succeeds Joan F. Brennecke, Cockrell Family Chair in Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin.

“My vision for the Journal of Chemical & Engineering Data is to make it the preeminent journal covering data on phase behavior and thermophysical properties,” he says. “JCED will stand out as the most trusted source for accurate, precise, and reproducible phase equilibrium and thermophysical data.”

Siepmann assumes this new role after having served as associate editor for the journal since 2015. His immediate plans as editor in chief include appointing associate editors “who will give us the scientific breadth to be at the forefront of the thermophysical data field and will help us to represent the diversity that is essential for the vitality and success of all chemical research.” Other plans include refreshing the journal’s cover, updating its guidelines for authors, and initiate a JCED Young Investigator award.

JCED must strive to nurture young and diverse talents and, thereby, to broaden and elevate the thermophysical data field,” he says.

Siepmann earned the equivalent of a bachelor’s degree from the University of Freiburg and a PhD from the University of Cambridge. At the University of Minnesota, Siepmann ‘s conducts particle-based computer simulations to understand the molecular architecture and composition of chemical systems. He is director of the DOE-funded Nanoporous Materials Genome Center.

James Milne, president of ACS Publications Division, praised the selection of Siepmann. “He will be an enthusiastic advocate for the journal’s scientific rigor and reputation, and seize opportunities to grow the computational area of the journal.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS names deputy editors to ACS Au journals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shelley D. Minteer named editor in chief of ACS Au journals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shelley D. Minteer named editor in chief of ACS Au journals
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE