Publishing

With JACS Au, ACS launches its third open-access journal

Journal will operate on a pay-to-publish, free-to-read model; submissions will open this summer

by Linda Wang
January 17, 2020
The cover of JACS Au.
Credit: ACS Publications
JACS Au will be a fully open-access journal.

The American Chemical Society is continuing to expand its portfolio of open-access journals with the launch of JACS Au (pronounced JACS Gold). The peer-reviewed publication will operate on a pay-to-publish, free-to-read model, covering high-impact research in chemistry and related fields. Submissions to JACS Au will open this summer.

“We are beginning the decade with a groundbreaking commitment to open access and open science,” says James Milne, acting president of the ACS Publications Division.

JACS Au will complement ACS’s flagship publication, the Journal of the American Chemical Society (JACS). It will have an independent editorial team, led by an editor-in-chief, who will be appointed in the coming months.

The new publication brings the number of ACS’s fully open-access journals to three. ACS Central Science, which was launched in 2015 as the society’s first fully open-access journal, is free to both authors and readers. ACS Omega, which was launched in 2016, operates on the pay-to-publish free-to-read model.

ACS has also signed a number of “read and publish” agreements with other organizations. For example, ACS is collaborating with Max Planck Digital Library to provide its researchers with full access to ACS Publications’ journals while simultaneously publishing articles from Max Planck-funded researchers under an open-access license.

JACS Au is an innovative and important expansion of ACS’s open access portfolio,” comments Carolyn Bertozzi, editor-in-chief of ACS Central Science. “The new journal will be an excellent option for authors who consider JACS to be the right venue for their manuscript, but value the added benefits that open access provides—broader dissemination and reach, greater impact on society, and, more and more compliance with funding agency requirements.”

Open access is playing an increasingly significant role in scholarly publishing. For example, Europe’s Plan S mandates that scientists who receive support from public grants publish their work in fully open-access journals. Peter Stang, editor in chief of JACS, says the launch of JACS Au “is an interesting new adventure for ACS in a very challenging and ever-changing publishing world.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

