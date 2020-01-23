James Milne named president of ACS Publications

Credit: Alex Tremaine Photography

The American Chemical Society has named James Milne the president of ACS Publications. Milne, who is based in Oxford, UK, has served as acting president of ACS Publications since his predecessor, Brian Crawford, retired in September 2019.

“Jim’s reputation for excellence extends far beyond ACS,” says ACS Executive Director and CEO Thomas Connelly Jr. “He has demonstrated creativity and vision, as well as a willingness for partnership and collaboration—skills that are essential as we continue to enhance our publication offerings to meet the needs of the scientific community.”

Milne will oversee the society’s portfolio of more than 60 peer-reviewed journals, its suite of ebooks, Chemical & Engineering News, and other products and services.

“Science publishing is in a state of flux, and ACS Publications is in a great position to work with the scientific community for the betterment of research and the dissemination of that research,” Milne says, adding that ACS Publications will continue working on ways to enhance users’ experience, whether it’s through adoption of practices like responsive web design, or expansion into open access and open science.

Milne earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a PhD in computational structural engineering from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh. He also has a degree in management studies from Henley Business School in the UK.