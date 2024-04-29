Advertisement

April 29, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 13

As climate change accelerates, small populations are having a larger impact on their ecosystems

Volume 102 | Issue 13
Quote of the Week

“These animal effects are hidden in plain sight, and we’re ignoring them.”

Oswald Schmitz, professor of ecology, Yale University

Environment

Zoogeochemists measure how animals change the chemistry of their environments

What making weight-loss drugs means for the environment

Experts warn that current methods of making the peptide drugs are environmentally unfriendly

Does aspartame cause cancer? It’s complicated

The cancer arm of the World Health Organization says the common sweetener is possibly carcinogenic, but industry and regulators argue otherwise

  • Vaccines

    Can CRISPR help stop African Swine Fever?

    Gene editing could create a successful vaccine to protect against the viral disease that has killed close to 2 million pigs globally since 2021

  • Environment

    Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of hydrangea color changes

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning illustrates the chemistry behind hydrangeas’ hues

  • Greenhouse Gases

    Plastic production belches out over 5% of global greenhouse gas emissions

    Study finds emissions from making common plastics stem mainly from starting materials

Science Concentrates

image name
Reaction Mechanisms

Mechanochemistry strips cargo molecules from a loaded rotaxane

Using polymer strands to pull a ring along an axle could release repair molecules in self-healing materials

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Views askew: An unusual prize and ionized words

 

