Quote of the Week

April 29, 2024 Cover
Volume 102, Issue 13
As climate change accelerates, small populations are having a larger impact on their ecosystems
Experts warn that current methods of making the peptide drugs are environmentally unfriendly
The cancer arm of the World Health Organization says the common sweetener is possibly carcinogenic, but industry and regulators argue otherwise
Gene editing could create a successful vaccine to protect against the viral disease that has killed close to 2 million pigs globally since 2021
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning illustrates the chemistry behind hydrangeas’ hues
Study finds emissions from making common plastics stem mainly from starting materials
Using polymer strands to pull a ring along an axle could release repair molecules in self-healing materials