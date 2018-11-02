Advertisement

Publishing

Lynne Taylor named editor-in-chief of Molecular Pharmaceutics

Purdue University professor says the journal focus on emerging trends in the field

by Linda Wang
November 2, 2018
A photo of Lynne Taylor.
Credit: Courtesy of Lynne Taylor
Lynne Taylor

Lynne Taylor, Retter professor of pharmacy at Purdue University, has been named the new editor in chief of the American Chemical Society journalMolecular Pharmaceutics. She will succeed Gordon L. Amidon of the University of Michigan College of Pharmacy early next year.

“I am very excited to take on this leadership position and to serve the scientific community,” Taylor says. “Being a steward of the latest research findings is a critical undertaking, vital to help progress the discipline and bring scientists together, to ultimately improve drug therapies for patients.”

Taylor currently serves as an editorial advisory board member for Molecular Pharmaceutics. She says her vision for the peer-reviewed journal is to capture emerging trends in the pharmaceutical sciences. “We will solicit critical review articles that do not merely summarize what has been done in the field, but rather encompass the authors’ critical opinion about the state of the art and the direction of the field,” she says.

At Purdue, Taylor is working on enhancing drug delivery through optimizing and understanding the physicochemical properties of drugs and excipients to improve oral delivery of water-soluble drugs.

“We are delighted to welcome Professor Lynne Taylor in her new role as editor-in-chief of Molecular Pharmaceutics,” says James Milne, Ph.D., senior vice president of the Journals Publishing Group at ACS Publications. ACS also publishes C&EN. “Professor Taylor brings many years of publishing experience to the table, and is a preeminent researcher in the field of pharmaceutical sciences who will help take the journal to new heights.”

In addition to her research expertise, Taylor will also bring a global perspective to her new role. “Earlier in my research career, I worked in industry in Europe before moving to an academic position in the US. These experiences have helped me develop collaborations and networks with a wide variety of scientists engaged in different sectors of pharmaceutical development,” she says. “Longer term, I plan to focus on increasing the global reach of the journal, in particular in Asia, a geographic region where biomedical research is expanding rapidly.”

