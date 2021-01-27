Marisa C. Kozlowski, a professor of chemistry at the University of Pennsylvania, is the new editor in chief of ACS Organic Letters, a peer-reviewed publication that focuses on cutting-edge research and innovative ideas in organic chemistry. Kozlowski succeeds Erick M. Carreira, who was appointed editor in chief of the Journal of the American Chemical Society.
“I was honored and thrilled to be selected,” Kozlowski says of her appointment. “The smooth functioning of the editorial process is critical. I see the primary goals of the editor in chief role centering on organization and communication. Above all, I want to understand the needs of our community and to celebrate the accomplishments of our authors.”
Kozlowski earned an AB in chemistry from Cornell University and a PhD in organic chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley. Her research on asymmetric catalysts focuses on new methods for oxidative carbon-carbon, carbon-oxygen and carbon-nitrogen bond-forming reactions. She has served as an associate editor of the Journal of Organic Chemistry.
“With its rapid turnaround time, Organic Letters is the venue that gets you closest to the discoveries in organic chemistry as they are being made,” she says. “My vision centers on author satisfaction by keeping rapid turnaround a high priority, focusing on data integrity and sharable data, enhancing diversity in all respects, ensuring fair treatment of all contributors, and serving the needs of the next generation of up-and-coming scientists.”
“I’m looking forward to working with Professor Kozlowski and watching how her vision shapes Organic Letters,” says James Milne, president of ACS Publications. “I am confident that she will lead the journal to even greater heights in the coming years.”
