Mary Beth Mulcahy, a principal member of the technical staff at Sandia National Laboratories, has been named the new editor-in-chief of the journal ACS Chemical Health & Safety, which ACS Publications recently acquired from the ACS Division of Chemical Health and Safety. The journal publishes peer-reviewed research articles and related reviews, case studies, educational content, and highlights.
“We are excited to bring this title to the ACS portfolio of high quality journals and look forward to seeing Mulcahy’s vision for the journal come to life,” says James Milne, Ph.D., senior vice president, Journals Publishing Group within ACS Publications. “Given the rapid pace of scientific discovery, and the sustained growth of global research activities, it is vital for us to continue to improve safety culture, a key goal of this important international journal.”
Prior to joining the Global Chemical and Biological Security group at Sandia, Mulcahy was an investigator with the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board where she investigated chemical safety accidents. At Sandia, Mulcahy works with global partners to enhance national and international chemical security and safety.
Mulcahy says that in her first year as editor-in-chief of ACS Chemical Health & Safety, she wants to establish contributors with a diverse base of professional backgrounds, geographical locations, and cultural norms. “Long-term, I hope that the chemical safety community sees itself as bigger and more diverse than it does today,” she says. “By bringing more people to the table and shining light into some of the less explored corners of risk management, I want the journal to illuminate the complexities of managing risk and the challenges of creating resilient safety systems.”
The journal plans to cover topics including risk assessment, hazardous materials, laboratory incidents and lessons learned, emerging contaminants, and chemical safety information.
