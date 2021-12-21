Advertisement

Publishing

New editors-in-chief for four ACS journals

Xiaodong Chen, Laura Gagliardi, Chuan He, and Romain Quidant will begin their appointments in early 2022

by Alexandra A. Taylor
December 21, 2021
Xiaodong Chen, Laura Gagliardi, Chuan He, and Romain Quidant.
Credit: Agency for Science, Technology and Research (Chen); courtesy of Laura Gagliardi, Chuan He, and Romain Quidant
New editors-in-chief (from left) Xiaodong Chen, Laura Gagliardi, Chuan He, and Romain Quidant

New editors-in-chief have been named for four of the American Chemical Society’s leading journals: ACS Nano, the Journal of Chemical Theory and Computation, ACS Chemical Biology, and ACS Photonics. The new editors will assume their roles at the beginning of 2022

“Each of these journals is among the most trusted in its field and is home to authors performing cutting-edge research around the world,” says Sarah Tegen, senior vice president of ACS’s Journals Publishing Group. “I am confident that the appointments of these editors-in-chief will serve the journals’ author communities well and will continue each journal’s deserved reputation for excellence.”

Here are the new editors-in-chief:

Xiaodong Chen.
Credit: Agency for Science Technology and Research
Xiaodong Chen

Xiaodong Chen, President’s Chair Professor in Materials Science and Engineering and a professor of chemistry and medicine by courtesy at Nanyang Technological University, will be the editor-in-chief of ACS Nano. Chen’s group develops soft materials for application in flexible devices, energy storage, and health care.

“The research described in ACS Nano has the potential to transform pressing issues facing society, helping to provide solutions to unmet challenges in sustainability, health care, and security,” Chen says. “I look forward to leading ACS Nano to increase its global leadership and influence.”

Laura Gagliardi.
Credit: Courtesy of Laura Gagliardi
Laura Gagliardi

Laura Gagliardi, the Richard and Kathy Leventhal professor of chemistry and molecular engineering at the University of Chicago, will be editor-in-chief of the Journal of Chemical Theory and Computation. Gagliardi is a theoretical and computational chemist who has helped to develop electronic structure methods and use them to understand complex chemical systems.

The journal “has an opportunity to play a role in forming and promoting the next generation of theorists and computational chemical scientists, and as editor-in-chief, I will make such community-building a priority,” Gagliardi says.

Chuan He.
Credit: Courtesy of Chuan He
Chuan He

Chuan He, John T. Wilson distinguished service professor in the departments of chemistry, biochemistry, and molecular biology at the University of Chicago, will be the editor-in-chief of ACS Chemical Biology. He’s research spans chemical biology, nucleic acid chemistry and biology, epigenetics, and genomics.

“Since its inception, ACS Chemical Biology has established itself as the main platform for chemical biologists to communicate their research and share scientific discoveries,” He says. “I envision the journal expanding its scope to encompass emerging research areas which are likely to blossom in the coming decade.”

Romain Quidant.
Credit: Courtesy of Romain Quidant
Romain Quidant

Romain Quidant, a professor of nanophotonics at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich, and director of the Nanophotonic Systems Laboratory, will be editor-in-chief of ACS Photonics. Quidant uses the unique properties of nanophotonics systems to address questions in various scientific disciplines, including both fundamental and applied research.

“As the second editor-in-chief in ACS Photonics’ history, I have a unique opportunity to shape the future of the journal,” Quidant says. “I plan to explore several initiatives to improve our authors’ publishing experiences and to attract new authors from underrepresented fields of photonics.”

James Milne, president of ACS Publications, says he is pleased to welcome the editors to their new appointments. “Each of these editors brings their own vision for the future, supported by impressive research backgrounds in their respective fields,” Milne says. “I look forward to working with each of them to build the best publications for researchers across all fields of chemistry.”

